It’s a big weekend for students and parents preparing for the start of a new school year.
The state’s sales tax holiday on school supplies and clothes runs Friday-Sunday. The annual event exempts sales tax on qualifying items — including clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks — priced less than $100.
“Even though significant uncertainty remains for our public and private schools as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sales tax holiday is a perfect opportunity to save money on school supplies and other tax-free items at a time when many Texans are carefully monitoring their family finances,” Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. “Online shopping is covered, so I encourage all Texans to shop online or practice social distancing when making in-store purchases. We want folks to stay safe while saving money.”
Hegar’s office said qualifying items can be purchased tax-free online or by telephone, mail, custom order or any other means (including in-store purchases) when:
■ the items is both delivered to, and paid for by, the customer during the holiday; or
■ the customer orders and pays for the item and the seller accepts the order during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the exemption period ends.
A full list of tax-free apparel and school supplies can be found at TexasTaxHoliday.org.
Also this weekend, the 10th annual Back to School Bonanza will be held as a drive-thru event because of the risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic.
The event is set for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center. Participants will stay in their vehicles, and volunteers will deliver the supplies. There will be two lines, one with those who have pre-registered and one with those who did not. The deadline to pre-register was July 31.
The event is an outreach program for families with school-age children hosted by the Junior League of Lufkin in partnership with more than 30 local churches, organizations and businesses. Students are given free backpacks filled with school supplies each year. In addition, participants can receive vouchers for free haircuts, school uniforms, shoes and other needed services while supplies last.
“I am most excited about being able to serve our community during such a challenging time,” said Leighanne Hancock, Back to School Bonanza chair. “I believe there’s an even greater need for Back to School Bonanza this year, because of COVID-19. This has certainly presented some new challenges, but we’ve adapted with some new ideas. I’m excited that we’re doing the event as a drive-thru this year. It’s a way to continue serving our community, while keeping everyone as safe as possible.”
For more information, visit The Junior League of Lufkin Facebook page or email B2SB@juniorleagueoflufkin.org.
