The U.S. Department of Justice Eastern District Office out of Tyler has seized six websites that were unlawfully used as part of a telemarketing/online advertising scheme to deceive Amazon customers into purchasing unnecessary services to set up their Amazon Echo devices.
This seizure was investigated by the U.S. Secret Service and prosecuted by assistant U.S. attorneys Jonathan Hornok, Nathaniel C. Kummerfeld and Robert Wells, according to a press release from the USDOJ Eastern District Office.
The investigation was referred to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas by the Civil Division’s Consumer Protection Branch as part of its coordination of the Transnational Elder Fraud Strike Force.
“The Eastern District of Texas is proud to work alongside our federal law enforcement partners to protect consumers from internet-based fraud schemes, and we are glad to partner with companies such as Amazon which referred this matter to the department in the first instance,” U.S. attorney Stephen J. Cox. “The collaborative efforts that led to the seizures of these phony websites are just the first steps toward holding the wrongdoers accountable.”
The websites, based out of servers in Germany, contained pictures of the Amazon Echo devices and links to download the Alexa app. However, the links led to a phony “download” process that ended with an error message saying the download had failed, the press release states.
Then the website would prompt customers to call specific telephone numbers for technical support with the application where the “technicians” would take remote control of the customers’ computers and convince them that there were technical issues that prevented their Echo devices from working properly.
To fix these issues, the technicians would charge customers a fee for a computer services plan ranging from $99 for two years to $149 for four years or another similar charge.
“Internet-based fraud schemes are challenging for law enforcement as they typically involve an organized group of con artists scattered around the world,” said William Mack, U.S. Secret Service resident agent in charge of the Tyler Resident Office. “The success of this investigation was the direct result of investigative actions taken by the Secret Service and the Department of Justice. The Secret Service will continue to strengthen our partnerships between the public and private sector, our law enforcement colleagues and the Department of Justice. The Secret Service will continue to lead the fight against cyber-enabled fraud and hold accountable all those who seek to exploit U.S. citizens for their own illicit gain.”
Captain Alton Lenderman with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office said they have not seen any reports of residents experiencing scams like these lately. City of Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth said the Lufkin Police Department hasn’t received reports about this specific scam, but they do get internet-based scams all the time.
Det. J.B. Smith said the scams he receives reports of in East Texas run the gamut, but most rely on fear or greed.
Sometimes they hear of scams where the caller attempts to convince the individual they will be arrested unless they pay for a warrant, and other times they hear reports of scams that convince the victim they will get something for nothing.
“That type of scam, although not more prevalent than any other type of scam, is something that we’re primed for now because of people being in financial hardships due to being out of work for so long,” Smith said. “The idea of getting something for nothing or somehow improving your lot in life is appealing.”
The USDOJ recommends that Americans take the following precautionary measures to protect themselves from similar scams:
■ Before purchasing products or services to support electronic devices, check with the actual manufacturer or provider of those devices to determine whether those services are legitimate or necessary.
■ Do not click on links or open email attachments from unknown or unverified sources.
■ Do not download software to allow unknown or unverified sources to access your computers or your devices.
■ Do not purchase services from telemarketers or online marketers when the solicitation lacks a written description of the services provided and for which no business address is provided.
“Trust your instincts,” Smith said. “If something seems too good to be true, it is too good to be true. If somebody is rushing you, whether that’s buying a car, picking out a T.V. or trying to get you to do something over the phone, there’s no need to be in a rush. Slow down, take your time, ask questions.”
Further recommendations and resources for victims of deceptive marketing scams and more information on how to avoid becoming the victim of fraud schemes can be found at ftc.gov.
