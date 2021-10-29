My old man didn’t talk a ton. He was fairly reserved, spoke slowly but clearly and wasn’t prone to long, drawn-out conversations.
Nevertheless, on occasion he came up with some words or phrases that have managed to stick with me over all these years.
One of his statements has really hit home lately:
“God doesn’t take anything from you without giving something back.”
Dad, whose faith was always a lot stronger than mine, shared those words with me just a few weeks before he passed away. We’d already learned there was nothing more the docs could do for him in his fight with cancer, and we already knew it was just a matter of time. I wasn’t handling the news well at all, and the old man could tell. That’s when he hit me with those words. He was promising me something in return.
A week before he passed away, my daughter Jordan was born. While there was no way to replace my dad in my life, I suddenly had someone else who helped fill the void. Jordan kept me focused more on a new life and less on the one just finished. I remember coming home from Dad’s funeral, and all I wanted to do that day was pick up her and her sister and hold them. Yeah, he was right. As usual.
Fast-forward 19 years — 10 years ago today, in fact — and we lost Jordan. As rough as losing my dad felt, I thought losing my daughter would wreck me forever. The natural order of life says our parents will leave here before we do. Why my kid decided to jump to the front of the line was beyond my scope of understanding.
Worse (for me), was wondering how in the world I’d ever fill the void she left. She’d rescued me from the depths of grieving for my dad. Who in the world could help me through her loss? What could I possibly get in return for my kid?
At the time, I had a new grandson. My first grand-brat. The boy found a way to pack a lot of light in his little body. He still does. He was my medicine at the time.
And in these past 10 years since we lost Jordan, our family has expanded. Our kids have gotten married, so we’ve added some extra in-laws and outlaws.
And we’re talking about seven more grandchildren. For now. I’ve got a feeling that number’s gonna keep climbing. Those little ones are the ultimate “pick-me-ups” whether they’re right here with me or talking to me on the phone.
Despite so many reasons for feeling happy, I’ve found myself back down in the pits lately. Lost some more friends and loved ones. Went to a funeral to say my goodbyes to a good man I’m going to miss seeing at family gatherings.
And I’ve got a little brother who’s in the biggest battle of his life. It’s wearing me down. I feel prayed out. I feel helpless, I feel frustrated and I feel just plain mad. I want him out of the hospital and hanging out with me. I want him around for a whole lot more years. I want him healthy and happy, because there are days I think those are the only things possibly capable of helping me feel the same. My sweet wife, always a reason for me to feel grateful, hasn’t even been able to drag me back to where I need to be.
Then here come Dad’s words again — along with some relief.
Last week, one of our daughters and her two little ones stayed with us. Erika and her husband Lucas are selling their home in San Antonio and planning to move soon. They’re going to be closer to us, meaning we’ll get to see more of them.
For a whole week, I had a near-4-year-old and a 1-year-old keeping me too busy — and way too happy — to keep rolling around in my own pile of misery. Those little ones are too young to understand what’s going on. They’re too busy, anyway. And if they’re in our houses, that means we grownups are gonna be busy, too. I could hardly walk out of my office from teaching my online class before at least one little girl wanted my attention. Whichever one it was, she wanted me to pick her up and do stuff with her.
What was I supposed to do? Tell her I’m a little too sad to have fun with her?
Nope. I remembered my old man’s words. I’ve lost some days worrying and grieving. I’m getting back some happy ones thanks to some little people who, for whatever reason, find me worthy of their attention.
Gonna have more visitors (our daughter Jaime and her crew) in a few weeks. More mini-people to occupy my time and thoughts.
Dad also might have been targeting me when he’d mention, “If brains were dynamite, he wouldn’t have enough to blow his nose.” He was on-target with those words more often than not.
Not this time. I’m finally smart enough to know what he meant about getting something in return.
And I’m smart enough to know when a little one says, “Pick me up,” he or she isn’t just talking about a physical act.
Nope. Those kids are describing themselves perfectly.
