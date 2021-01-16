A woman is in critical condition and a Lufkin police officer is in serious but stable condition after the woman's son allegedly attacked both with a knife late Friday at a convenience store on Lufkin's north loop, according to a press release from Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin.
At 10:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a welfare concern involving a woman and her adult son. A short time later, officers found the woman and her son inside Lucky’s Convenience Store at 1707 N. John Redditt Drive.
When officers entered the store, the son allegedly attacked his mother with a large knife, critically injuring her, the release states. As officers attempted to stop the attack, the man also allegedly stabbed one of the officers in the side, according to the release.
The woman and the officer were both transported to a local hospital, where the woman is in critical condition and her prognosis is unknown. The officer is in serious but stable condition.
The suspect was taken into custody and charges are pending.
The police department will release the names of those involved and further information later today.
