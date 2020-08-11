The Coalition Inc. is hosting free online tobacco cessation classes for adults that want to quit tobacco.
There are many benefits for people who quit tobacco, including reduced risk of tobacco-related diseases and early death. With support and encouragement, you can double your chances of successfully quitting.
The Freshstart program can be your start to a new life without tobacco. This four-session program is free for all participants and all materials are included. Online classes will be from 6-7 p.m. Aug. 13, 20, 27 and Sept. 3.
For more information, or to register, visit our Facebook group “Project Quit,” visit angelinacoalition.org/quit-for-good or call 634-9308.
The Coalition Inc. focuses on eliminating the use of harmful substances by affecting public policy, laws, attitudes and behaviors, all in an effort to foster healthy lifelong choices for the local community. The Coalition is one of the oldest substance abuse prevention community coalitions in the United States.
