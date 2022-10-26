After wrapping up the regular season with a wild week’s worth of home matches, both Angelina College soccer teams are revving up for what they hope will be another couple of weeks of postseason success.
Both the No. 12 Lady Roadrunners and the No. 7 Roadrunners finished up the 2022 schedule on Saturday against Jacksonville, with the Lady ’Runners earning a 4-0 win over the Lady Jaguars behind goals from Julia Tamasy, Alyson Gallagher, Abigail Davila and Esperanza Cuevas.
The Roadrunners suffered a gut-wrenching loss in the nightcap, falling to Jacksonville 2-1 on the Jags’ golden goal with 14 seconds remaining in the second overtime.
Earlier in the week, both AC teams earned wins against Northeast Texas Community College, with the women taking a 3-1 win thanks to two goals from Camila Montero and another from Marlene Flores.
Later that night, the Roadrunner saw NTCC battle back from a 4-1 deficit to even the score and send the match to overtime, where the teams needed a second OT to settle the score.
AC’s Simon Nyamudakarira kept the match alive with a beauty of a kick save in the first extra frame, then ended it with a goal off a deflection to lift the Roadrunners to a 5-4 win and a sweep of the regular-season series.
Both AC teams finished second in their respective conferences, and now they’ll begin the march to a potential berth in the national tournament.
The Roadrunners (13-2-1) will open the postseason with a home match at 5 p.m today. AC will face the same NTCC Eagles (6-10) pushing them to the double-overtime thriller last week.
On Thursday, the Lady Roadrunners (13-2-1) will host Blinn College (12-6-2) at 4 p.m. AC’s ladies swept the regular-season series, winning 1-0 in Brenham and 2-0 at home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.