AC men

AC’s Andre Rich (15) dribbles the ball up the pitch during Saturday’s match against Jacksonville College.

 EMILIE DOERKSEN/For The Lufkin Daily News

After wrapping up the regular season with a wild week’s worth of home matches, both Angelina College soccer teams are revving up for what they hope will be another couple of weeks of postseason success.

Both the No. 12 Lady Roadrunners and the No. 7 Roadrunners finished up the 2022 schedule on Saturday against Jacksonville, with the Lady ’Runners earning a 4-0 win over the Lady Jaguars behind goals from Julia Tamasy, Alyson Gallagher, Abigail Davila and Esperanza Cuevas.