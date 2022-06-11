Juneteenth logo

Juneteenth Scholarship Pageant

5 p.m. June 17 at The Pine Theater

Tickets can be purchased online at Eventbrite or at the door

Contestants will win a cash prize, crown and sash

Lufkin Interdenominational Choir will sing

Lufkin Jr. Cheer will perform

Pageant categories: Theme Wear (dress up as aspiring profession), Talent (display 2-minute talent), Formal Wear (final walk and receive award)

Juneteenth Parade

Parade line up — 9 a.m.

Parade start — 10 a.m.

Juneteenth Block Party

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Program itinerary

■ Welcome

■ Opening prayer

■ Negro Spiritual

■ Acknowledge officials

■ Entertainment — Ray Hart

■ Speaker — TBD

■ Entertainment — Lufkin Jr. Cheer

■ Awards

■ Best chicken

■ Best ribs

■ Best brisket

■ Best sausage

■ Friendship Award (Robert McGee, Randy Horn, Kenneth Hadnot, Bonnie Spears, Wanda Faye and Marva Palmer)

■ Closing prayer

After the program, families will be able to buy food from the food trucks, visit vendor booths and participate in kid-friendly activities