Motorists can expect a traffic switch on a major project later this week as crews work to continue construction on U.S. Highway 69 south in Angelina County.
Weather permitting, a traffic switch is planned for Thursday from Zavalla/FM 1270 to the Jasper County line. Crews will move northbound traffic between FM 1270 and Duncan Cemetery Road to the newly constructed northbound outside lane. Southbound traffic will remain in its current traffic pattern.
Both northbound and southbound traffic through this section will utilize one travel lane in each direction. Inside lanes in each direction will remain closed as construction continues.
Motorists approaching U.S. Highway 69 from adjoining farm roads, county roads or private drives should be alert and aware of the new traffic pattern. Be cautious before entering lanes of traffic and stay alert for workers through the area. Reduce speed when approaching a work zone and obey all traffic control.
Drewery Construction Co. of Nacogdoches is serving as contractor for the $37.5 million project, which is scheduled for completion in early 2023, weather permitting. This project is a continuation of a project underway on U.S Highway 69 from FM 844 to FM 1270 in Zavalla. Johnson Brothers of Roanoke is serving as contractor for the $72 million construction project in that location.
Once completed, these construction projects will tie U.S. Highway 69 south in the Lufkin District to the highway widening project being completed by the Beaumont District. The route will be known as the Big Thicket Corridor.
