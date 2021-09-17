Let’s play two.
The first event, held back in 2019, was such an overall success there was no doubt another “Dinner at the Diamond” would follow.
After missing out on the event last year because of the pandemic, the Angelina College Foundation is returning for another “Dinner at the Diamond” on the Roadrunner baseball field at the Larry Phillips Family Sports Complex on the AC campus.
The event takes place from 7-10 p.m. Sept. 25, and the public is invited. Tickets are $75 for individuals and $600 for eight-person tables.
The live entertainment will feature a musician known both locally and worldwide. Lufkin native Dave Fenley, who has appeared on both “America’s Got Talent” and “The Voice,” will treat the audience to his unique blend of songwriting, vocals and guitar strumming. Fenley has shared the stage with such noted musicians as Miranda Lambert, Dwight Yoakam, Dierks Bentley and others. Fenley also co-wrote and co-produced the song “Boy and a Man” for former Backstreet Boys artist A.J. McClean.
There will be games available as well, including “Heads or Tails,” “Fastest Roadrunner,” “Pitch Perfect,” “Ready Set Goal” and “Slam Dunk.” Winners of those games will earn prizes.
Texas Custom Catering will provide the meal, and there will be several activities to help promote the fundraising behind the foundation’s existence, including both live and silent auctions. Proceeds go toward the foundation’s efforts to assist Angelina College students.
Presenting sponsors for the event are Haley and Brandon Belt. Numerous other sponsors have helped both the growth of the event and the benefits provided for Angelina College students. Those sponsors include the following:
Grand Slam sponsors: Angelina Excavating, Direct Solutions, Brenda Elliott, Goodwin Lasiter Strong, McKewen/Turner, Security & Guaranty and Texas Timberjack.
Heavy Hitter sponsors: A-1 Party Rentals, Angelina Forest Products, Blacklock Storage, Dr. Rick and Jan Martin, Dr. Sid and Catherine Roberts, Ferrara’s Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc., JM Chevrolet, Langston Construction, Loggins Plumbing, Lufkin Printing Company, RBC Wealth Management, UBank, VeraBank, Vince Treadwell-Edward Jones and Wright Buick GMC.
Event Underwriters/Sponsors: Haglund Law Firm, Lufkin Coca-Cola and Overseas Hardwoods Company.
Game sponsors: Amy Ross, DDS; Carroway Funeral Home; McWilliams & Son Heating and Air Conditioning.
The purpose of the Angelina College Foundation is to strengthen the college’s ability to provide quality educational opportunities and services to aid students in reaching their full potential.
For further information, visit the Angelina College Facebook page, call 633-3213 or email Dana Smithhart at dsmithhart@angelina.edu.
