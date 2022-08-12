Cardio, my plump booty.
Want a real heart workout? Try being a teacher.
Here we go again, heading into another school year. Social media is blowing up with the cutest danged pics ever of those heading out for their first days of school.
And there are pics of students, too.
Yeah, the teachers are getting in on the “first day” action, and they appear a whole lot more excited than some the kids I’ve viewed.
Why in the world would any sane adult get excited about another year of dealing with kids?
Maybe it’s because those teachers know they’re about to get a real workout. At least their hearts are.
I haven’t experienced anything in my life with such an ability to yank a heart in a million different directions.
Right now, those teacher hearts are full of hope and optimism. No matter what happened in previous years, each August brings a brand-new set of expectations.
I’ve read posts from teachers admitting they couldn’t sleep the night before the first day. Not because they were worried, but because they were excited to meet their new students. I read one from a teacher who compared it to how it must feel for parents about to adopt a new child — times 20 or 30. No matter what the birth certificates say, the teachers know that for hours and days at a time, the ones in the classroom are “their” kids.
Because there’s such a variety, the groups will be like Forest Gump’s box of chocolates. Teachers never know what they’re gonna get.
That’s where the heart calisthenics kick in big time.
There’ll be plenty of heartache. Trust me. I’ve seen it. Trying to teach a child in school while knowing the kid is enduring pure hell at home isn’t easy at all. Trying to guide a kid through basic subjects is nearly impossible when all he or she sees every day is the worst humankind has to offer. Somehow, the youngster is supposed to shuck those problems at the front door of the classroom. The child is supposed to believe learning words or numbers is supposed to be some kind of pain killer. It doesn’t work that way.
What can any teacher do about it?
Not a whole lot, to be honest and realistic.
Will it stop a teacher from trying? Heck, no. He or she will try everything in the world to make life even a little easier for their kids, even if it’s for a small part of the day. Lots of face-to-face love. Plenty of prayer. And more than enough heartbreak and tears when they think no one else is looking.
Pulling heartstrings is as much a workout as pulling on those cable thingys at the gym. Just with more crying involved.
There’ll be stress in spades. Not exactly a recommended cardio workout, but stress can make a heart perform all kinds of strange gymnastics. The teaching profession might as well hand out some big “Stress on Board” tags to every teacher. Some of the stress comes from just trying to keep an entire classroom up and running despite the efforts of a few little knuckleheads bent on wreaking havoc.
Sadly, some of the stress will come from sheer overload — a factor Forbes Magazine credits with so many teachers leaving the profession altogether. Another major culprit rears its ugly head when a teacher doesn’t feel support from either parents or administration. Face it, y’all. Not every child is a sweetie.
Some parents swear their kid is an angel, but somehow between the child’s house and the classroom, those wings fall off. Trying to impart reality on parents who refuse to see it leads to highly stressful situations, and if an administration doesn’t support the teacher, the stress levels go through the roof. An article posted on the Critical Issues in Education website named “Student Behavior” and “Lack of Support” as two of the main causes for driving teachers away.
So why continue doing it? Not every teacher on “Meet the Teacher Night” is a rookie. Some have been in the classroom for 10, 20, 30 or more years. Why in the world would anyone continue grinding away in a job known for high stress and low pay?
They do it for the last heart workout. The best heart workout.
The men and women working with students are going to experience some heart swelling. Not the bad kind — the kind leading to an ER visit. Nope. Those teacher hearts are going to swell with pride with every success — big or little — their students display. I’ve witnessed teachers celebrating a routine grade with a kid as if Little Bubba had just won a national championship. It might be a small thing on the grand scale, but the teacher knows when it’s huge for a kid.
You’ll see teachers attending various events in which their students are playing or performing. It will be hard to tell which loud man or lady is the kid’s parents. When a former student drops by to share his or her successes, the teachers will be lucky to keep their hearts from blowing out the front of their shirts.
By the end of every year, the exhaustion teachers display isn’t just from running mini-marathons around the classroom each day.
It comes straight from the heart.
A heart that’s going to get one heck of a workout.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.