St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin welcomed its first baby of 2021 when Shymeeria Majesty Harper-Robinson was born at 3:04 p.m. Sunday, according to a press release from Tina Alexander-Sellers, communications and marketing director for the hospital.
Proud mother LaPorchia Harper says her daughter, who is 6 pounds, 1 ounce and 19 1/2 inches long, is a blessing. She says she looks forward to when she can share the beauty of this day with her daughter, the youngest of three girls, who was named in memory of her brother who was killed in July.
Baby Shymeeria’s attending physician was Dr. Jerry Johnson, and the mother and baby are both doing well, the release states.
The first baby of the new year in Lufkin was born at 9:29 p.m. Friday to Leslie Hawkins and DeVon Benson at Woodland Heights Medical Center. Baby girl Meisland was born weighing 7 pounds, 14 ounces. She has three older siblings, a sister and two brothers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.