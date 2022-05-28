The following is a list of restaurant inspections done by the Angelina County & Cities Health District between Jan. 7-May 17.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
■ ■ ■
Pinnacle Senior Living, 615 W. Whitehouse Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 7
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 14
Reasons for violations: several priority items notes for a highly susceptible population; unable to verify that any member of staff has a certified food manager card; no certified food manager on site; once a certified food manager is employed the certification must be posted by the health permit; do not stack food unless protective coverings are in place, discard pies; observed soiled wiping cloths on active prep table, wiping cloths must be stored in sanitation solution when not in use; all food must be stored of the floor, oatmeal moved to a shelf; old labels must be removed when warewashing, repeat; clean the walk-in cooler, observed debris buildup; all single-service items must be stored off the floor, increase shelving if needed; no trash can with lid observed in the restroom; general clean need to remove rust/buildup; increase weather strip at rear exit, daylight observed; observed debris buildup under the cooking equipment, general clean needed
■ ■ ■
The Crawfish Shop, 2902 E. Denman Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 11
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 0
■ ■ ■
Lone Star Charlie’s, 1910 E. Denman Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Feb. 28
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 25
Reasons for violations: several priority items noted, person in charge must be knowledgeable on priority items; observed several employees not utilizing a disposable towel to turn off the water, hand washing inservice needed; cooks on the prep line observed with no beard net or hair net/hat; observed several members of staff handling ready-to-eat foods with bare hands (toast and rolls at waitress station and bacon and sausage at prep line), barriers required; observed raw bacon stored above hot dogs, repeat x2; observed several food container uncovered in hot- and cold-holding units, all food must stay covered; do not stack food unless a protective covering is in place, person in charge refused to discard bacon and sausage that was stored wrong; observed scoops with no handles or handles stored in the food, removed and discarded; soiled wiping cloths observed on active prep tables, moved to sanitation bucket; observed line cooks handle raw food with glove and the plated ready-to-eat food with the same glove, food was discarded and verbal guidance given to employee, after guidance was given he did the same thing again, in service needed; observed ice coming from the condenser in the walk-in cooler with food stored directly under, food moved and repairs needed; consumer advisory must declare which food items apply; observed prep tables in the kitchen rusted and damaged, repairs needed; observed several damaged utensils and containers; observed baking pans with a significant buildup, pans shall be cleaned at least once every 24 hours; thermometers shall be kept on the cooking line so cooks can monitor temperatures, management said thermometers are located in his office; no sanitation observed in the in-use sanitation bucket, receded at 0 PPM; observed a black substance in the ice machine bin, clean in accordance to manufacturer’s instruction; soiled utensils observed in a clean container; old labels must be removed when warewashing; observed all the microwaves to have buildup; buildup observed on the fan covers in the walk-in cooler, general clean needed; store all utensils and dish washing crates off the floor; all single-service items must be stored off the floor, increase shelving; increase cleaning frequency of the facility, buildup observed under equipment and along base boards
■ ■ ■
El Salto Jalisco, 308 N. Timberland Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: March 4
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 50
Reasons for violations: unable to verify proof of food protection manager certification; no bodily fluid clean up kit on site; unable to verify food handler certifications; observed raw animal foods not separated from ready-to-eat foods in walk-in cooler, utilize food storage chart; observed raw beef on same prep table with flour tortillas; observed uncovered food in walk-in cooler, and reach-in cooler/make table and large reach-in cooler by cooking area, repeat; observed unlabeled containers in walk-in and reach-in cooler; observed food stored on the floor in walk-in cooler; observed various containers without proper date marking in reach-in coolers and walk-in cooler; no consumer advisory observed on the menu for the serving of undercooked eggs; observed chipping paint on wood table/stand where tortilla press is placed; observed unsealed wooded blocks under three-compartment sink, all bare wood shall be sealed to be nonabsorbent; observed rusted shelving surfaces on prep tables and shelving near walk-in cooler; observed damaged corner on the outside left of walk-in cooler; observed chipping and rusted shelving in walk cooler and walk-in freezer; observed rusted and damaged door of walk-in cooler; observed pipe insulation foam in walk-in freezer; observed damaged thermometer in walk-in cooler; observed ice buildup in walk-in freezer below fan; broken door handle in walk-in freezer; observed damaged fan cover in walk-in cooler; observed damaged left door of reach-in freezer to the left of walk-in freezer; observed cracked inner ild of ice machine; observed damaged gasket around door in walk-in cooler; observed damaged left door in cooler near freezer; observed broken food storage container containing rice; observed bucket with accumulation of soil at the bottom and dirty stored utensils; observed dirty knife on bottom shelf of food prep table; observed soil accumulation on pots and pans stored in clean drying rack; observed soil and debris accumulation on tortilla press; observed bulk food containers with accumulation of food residue and dirt; observed bottom prep table shelf surfaces with accumulation of dirt; observed food residue and dirt buildup on shelves, walls and floors in walk-in cooler, walk-in freezer; observed accumulation of food debris and dirt on air curtains in walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer; observed accumulation of food debris and dirt in reach-in cooler in dry storage area; observed buildup of food debris underneath cooking equipment; observed black and pink substance on top of removable flap in ice machine; observed accumulation of black buildup on soft drink nozzles; warewashing machine not dispensing adequate chemical sanitation, unable to verify any sanitation (0PPM), three-compartment sink will be utilized for manual warewashing, repeat; no RPZ installed on fountain drink machine; did not observe any tile on flooring where ice machine is stored; observed exit doors at the back with gaps along the bottom and sides. If maintaining exit door open, screen door shall be replaced, observed holes on screen door; observed 2 foot candles in walk-in cooler; observed 21 foot candles in food prep area, increase lighting; observed damaged/missing grout and floor tiles with standing water throughout the kitchen in food prep area, warewashing area and underneath equipment; observed hole in damaged wall underneath warewashing machine; observed accumulation of dirt and trash on floor where ice machine is located; observed food debris and accumulation throughout the floors in kitchen area underneath cooking equipment, warewashing machine and three-compartment sink; observed chemicals stored above food in back dry storage area; observed chlorine chemical sanitation in sanitation bucket at 200 PPM, which exceeds recommended concentration.
General comment: will follow up for food handler certifications; will follow up for physical facilities
■ ■ ■
Tacos Mexico Inc., 575 N. Temple Drive, Diboll
Date of inspection: May 5
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 65
Reasons for violations: no person in charge during inspection; employees not informed of their responsibility to report certain symptoms or diagnosed diseases to the person in charge for the person in charge to report to the regulatory authority; employee unable to locate bodily fluid clean up kit; no first aid kit on site; no certified food protection manager present during hours of operation; unable to locate food manager certification posted, repeat; unable to verify food handlers certifications for employees; unable to locate signage to inform employees to report symptoms; observed stacking in make table/ reach-in cooler, containers stacked directly stored on top of chicharron and sausage, protective covering needed, corrected on site, employee discarded chicharron and sausage; observed uncovered food in walk-in cooler and reach-in cooler/make table; observed unlabeled food in walk-in cooler and ingredients in food prep area, working containers holding food or food ingredients that are removed from their original packages for use in the establishment shall be identified with the common name of the food; observed a plate stored directly in a bin full of chips; observed a spoon in bulk food container with seasoning; observed several portion control containers in bulk sugar container; observed several wet wiping cloths not stored in sanitizing solution between uses; observed food stored on floor in dry storage building in the back; food observed without date marking in walk-in cooler and make/table reach-in cooler, system needed in place for date marking all foods that are required to be date marked; observed cardboard used to line shelving where the steam table is located, corrected on site, employee removed cardboard; observed rusted and chipping bottom shelf on prep table in food prep area; observed rusted and chipping bottom shelf on table where grill is located; observed grocery bags used to store rice that is reheated in microwave, discontinue using plastic grocery bags that are not food grade, plastic storage bags (except those labeled as microwave safe) and grocery bags are not recommended, substances used in manufacturing the plastic (plasticizers) may cause chemicals to leech into food; thermometers needed to measure the ambient temperature of equipment; probe thermometers needed to monitor cooking temperatures; no chemical test strips available for checking chemical sanitation at three-compartment sink; no chemical sanitation in wiping cloth bucket measured at 0 PPM, corrected on site, applied chlorine to sanitation and checked with chemical test strips for proper measurement; observed damaged lid on ice machine; remove tape from gasket in large reach-in cooler in food prep area, damaged gasket observed; damaged gasket around door in walk-in cooler; standing water observed in walk-in cooler, possible issues; standing water at ice machine, possible leak; observed damaged and broken utensils; observed dirty utensils stored in container with accumulation of debris at the bottom of the container; remove old labels from all food holding containers when warewashing; observed encrusted deposits on cooking equipment; general clean needed in walk-in cooler, maketable/reach-in cooler and large reach-in cooler; general clean needed on fan covers in walk-in cooler; observed black buildup inside the ice machine; observed black buildup on margarita machine dispenser; observed black buildup on soft drink nozzles; observed large pots and other cooking equipment stored directly on the floor; observed clean equipment on drying cart and used mop heads stored on same cart; observed single-service items stored directly on the floor in back storage area; observed marinating sauce stored in an unused warming cabinet with miscellaneous equipment in enclosed back room; observed leak at three-compartment sink, container is being utilized underneath plumbing to catch leaking water; mop sink plumbing not in working order; hand sink blocked off by cart used to store clean dishes, corrected on site, cart moved to allow access; observed trash and other debris outside in back area near dumpsters, general clean needed outside to prevent accumulation of trash and to prevent a public nuisance, trash was overflowing out of dumpster, increase trash pick up; dumpster outside shall have lids and remain closed when not in use; trash can with a lid needed for employee restroom; self-closing mechanism for door in employee restroom and customer restroom; observed daylight coming from gap at the bottom of exit door near the three-compartment sink; no paper towels at hand washing sink; no trash can located near hand sink; light measurement of 7 foot candles in employee restroom, increase lighting; observed damaged walls and ceiling in water heater closet; observed damaged wall near walk-in cooler; observed damaged drawer at bar station; observed damaged ceiling tile at customer seating area; observed debris buildup on wall at three-compartment sink; observed debris underneath kitchen equipment; general clean needed throughout floors; observed black buildup on AC vents; observed mop heads stored with clean equipment; cleaning chemical stored near grill while employee is cooking food
■ ■ ■
Mom’s Diner, 420 W. Frank Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: May 17
Inspection type: complaint
Nature of complaint: voicemail from complainant states she has eaten at Mom’s Diner two times in the past month. The first visit she saw a “critter” (roach) crawl across the floor, didn’t think much of it because she really likes the food. It was a large roach. The second visit she found a cooked “critter” (roach) on her burger. Notified management and all they offered to do was remake the burger for her. She states she will no longer be eating at that establishment and asked that we take a look into a possible roach infestation. She also states she has seen several dead ones by the restroom hallway and at the door.
Findings and actions: on May 17, visited the facility for complaint/inspection and notified the person in charge of the complaint. The person in charge said, “Yes, so what, we’re working on it.” I started the inspection and was able to confirm the validity of the complaint due to pests seen. Observed two pests on shelf crawling around the plates on a shelf below make table. Observed pest droppings on food and non food contact surfaces. Person in charge was told he had two options: voluntarily close or be shut down by the health department. Person in charge said we would have to shut him down. Due to non compliance action was taken and the facility was shut down until further notice. Exterminator was called out to facility and when things are all taken care of they will notify the health department. I got a phone call from an employee and we discussed things that were needed to be done for compliance. I made copies of previous inspection reports from 2016 to the most recent. I drove out to the facility and sat down with employees and went through each inspection report and provided guidance on things to improve on. I additionally did a walk-through and pointed out other things that needed to be taken care of. While I was in the kitchen talking to the crew, I observed evidence of pests crawling on shelves and floors due to the equipment being moved away from the wall. On May 19, I received a text to come out to location. Arrived to location and did a walk-through of the facility. Employee and her crew performed a deep clean of the facility and provided proof from the extermination visit. During the inspection, I did not observe any evidence of pests. I told employee to increase pest control and have them come out once a week. I will check on records weekly. I also went over food handling procedures in regard to bare hand contact. When handling ready-to-eat food, a barrier is needed, bare hand contact not allowed. Due to compliance and no evidence of pests, signs were removed from doors and window. Facility is able to open.
