The beginning of the Medicare annual open enrollment period for 2021 is at hand. This is the time of the year when those enrolled in Medicare have the opportunity to make changes to their Medicare coverage.
Open enrollment begins runs until Dec. 7, Pearl Harbor Day.
During this time you all need to look at the Medicare coverage you have and determine if it is working for you. By now you have received information for your Medicare providers of the changes in coverage that will take place in 2021 (there are changes made every year). You need to read this information to find out if there are changes that will affect you. This is the time of the year for you to do this.
Maybe you are enrolled in Traditional Medicare with a Medicare Prescription Drug Plan. You need to make sure all of your medications will still be covered by your current plan in 2021. You may want to find out if there is a plan available to you that can save you some money. This is the time of the year for you to do this.
Maybe you are enrolled in Traditional Medicare and want to explore a Medicare Advantage Plan (that is Medicare benefits through a private insurer that is approved by Medicare). Or you may be enrolled in a Medicare Advantage Plan and have decided that it does not work for you and you want to move back to Traditional Medicare. This is the time of the year for you to do this.
Whatever your Medicare situation is, this is the time of the year for you to review your Medicare coverage and make changes if changes will help you save money.
The Area Agency on Aging of Deep East Texas is here for you. Our intake telephone number is (800) 256-6848, your information will be taken and you will be referred to a benefits counselor.
We do not sell any Medicare insurance. We are not insurance agents. We take your information to help us understand your particular situation and then review what Medicare plans are available to you. Then you use that information to make an informed decision concerning your Medicare coverage. If you decide to make a change we can help you start that process.
