SFA men’s basketball head coach Kyle Keller announced on Friday the hiring of coach Tony Jasick to his staff as associate head coach, ushering in the first of a round of new hires to fill out his staff.
Jasick brings a wealth of experience to SFA’s bench, having served in a variety of coaching roles over the past 20-plus years, most recently as head coach of the Jacksonville University Dolphins from 2014-2021.
Jasick’s time at Jacksonville saw him oversee the rebuilding of the Dolphin program on and off the floor, highlighted by the longest home winning streak in 48 years and the most non-conference wins in a season in over two decades. For his efforts Jasick was named the 2016 NABC District 3 Coach of the Year, as well as the CollegeInsider.com ASUN Coach of the Year.
“I was so thrilled that someone with Tony Jasick’s background and pedigree would want to join our Lumberjack program,” said Keller. “We are truly fortunate to add such a quality coach, recruiter, and character person that just fits into the culture.
“Tony is a high energy, can do, winning coach. Our players will be very fortunate to experience his talents each day and his recruiting ties will grow our basketball program. I look forward to having his wife Melissa, and daughters, Rohen and Reece become part of the Piney Woods.”
Prior to his time in Jacksonville, Jasick has also enjoyed coaching stops at Lincoln Memorial, UNC-Pembroke, Newberry, Middle Tennessee State and IPFW, serving as associate head coach and then stepping into the lead role for the Mastodons from 2011-14.
His 2014 success led to a slew of coaching accolades for the Whitehall, Michigan native, including Mid-Major National Coach of the Year honors. He was also a finalist for the Skip Prosser Man of the Year award in that season, and was chosen as the Summit League Coach of the Year by CollegeInsider.com and College Sports Madness after leading the Mastodons to a school-record 25 wins and first ever postseason victory.
“Melissa and I are extremely grateful and excited about joining the SFA basketball family and Nacogdoches community,” said Jasick. “Coach Keller is well respected nationally as a coach and builder of men. I look forward to helping him continue to build upon his success and the successes of the program. In my short time, I have been so impressed with the commitment to excellence that exists here at Stephen F. Austin.”
