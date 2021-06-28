The East Texas Food Bank will be holding a mega drive-thru produce distribution from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the George H. Henderson Jr. Exposition Center while supplies last.
The food bank plans on serving 1,200 families.
The event is open to anyone and there are no eligibility or paperwork requirements. However, this is a drive-thru distribution and walk-ups will not be accepted.
Multiple households can carpool. If someone is unable to attend a distribution, they may send a note with a friend or family member to pick up food for them. The note must include their name, signature and a statement that the individual is permitted to pick up food for you. Any single car may not have more than three of these notes, so a maximum of four households can be served per vehicle.
If a family can’t attend the drive-thru distribution, they can visit the food pantry at the Deep East Texas Resource Center at 105 Lofton St. in North Lufkin.
The pantry is open from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays as well as 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturdays.
More information is at DETRC.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.