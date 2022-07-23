The Texas comptroller recently released a new certified revenue estimate for the 2022-23 state budget. Due to steady economic growth and significant increases in tax revenue, the comptroller projects the Legislature will enter the 88th legislative session with $27 billion in surplus revenue.

One of the driving forces behind our historic surplus is our state’s booming energy sector. The state of Texas continues to lead the way in energy production, which not only contributed to an increase in general revenue but also accounted for $3.58 billion in additional revenue to the State Highway Fund and $3.58 to the Economic Stabilization Fund (also known as the Rainy Day Fund).

Trent Ashby is the state representative for District 57 that includes Angelina, Houston, Leon, Madison, San Augustine and Trinity counties. His email address is trent.ashby@house.state.tx.us. He and his staff are available during the week at (512) 463-0508 or (936) 634-2762.