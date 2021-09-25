I hope you have had an opportunity to review the upcoming 2021-22 events schedule for the Angelina Arts Alliance.
If you haven’t, go on the Arts Alliance website and scroll through the Temple Theater Performing Arts Series and The Pines Presents Series. The city will soon have an Arts and Culture banner on its new website that will direct visitors to the Arts Alliance website, as well.
The upcoming performance schedule is very impressive, and this is on the heels of a difficult year for scheduling and conducting performance arts events.
Jennifer Allen and the whole Arts Alliance board deserve a big commendation. They also deserve our support.
Imagine what a community without arts — a community without music, film and visual art — would be like. It would be a community without beauty and culture; and it would be dull and boring.
My college education is in television and media, and I began my career working in that field. While that doesn’t remotely make me an expert in arts and culture, I know expertise when I see it.
We are fortunate to have the Arts Alliance in our community to help us create a thriving and visionary society.
The expertise of the Arts Alliance is one of the reasons the city wanted to partner with it toward the possibility of securing a state cultural district designation.
It is well known that cultural districts are part of a successful strategy to revitalize downtowns, generate economic development and enhance quality of life.
The city’s Lufkin Forward program, sponsored by the Economic Development Corporation, is a preliminary but important part of a town center strategy of revitalization.
The cultural district work of the Arts Alliance, in partnership with the city, is a means of permanently building upon the work of Lufkin Forward.
So we hope all the members of our community will support the Angelina Arts Alliance, volunteer ideas and time to the cultural district effort, and help make a lasting impact on culture and community in Lufkin and the surrounding area.
On a related matter, you should expect an upcoming announcement between the city and the Arts Alliance that will bring even more arts and culture to the downtown center of the city.
The Arts Alliance has previously managed The Pines Presents Series, but I am advised that city administration will soon bring a new contract to city council that will turn over the scheduling and management of all Pines Theater events to the Arts Alliance.
This will make for a seamless vision for the expansion of the arts and culture in Lufkin and East Texas.
I am not involved in the specifics of planning these efforts but I can foresee the possibility of more live music events, a bigger emphasis on visual art and a greater understanding of the role of the arts in creating community.
I can even see the prospect of more educational opportunities for children and young people and enhanced emphasis on our museums and their benefit to the community.
Think outside the box for a moment.
Imagine what a revitalized city center like this could do for our area. The downtown area would become a beehive of activity — live music most nights of the week, small restaurants with lots of local character, specialty shops of every kind.
And before you know it, our unexcelled Ellen Trout Zoo, the Naranjo Museum of Natural History, the Museum of East Texas and the Texas Forestry Museum will be downtown conducting educational activities, creating interactive exhibits for people of all ages and generally just having a great time.
The stakeholders are coming together. The pieces are in place. The time is right. The opportunity is here.
