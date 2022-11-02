Every day is Veterans Day for members of the American Legion Family No. 113, and we try to do all we can to help our veterans, especially those in need, but it takes time, money and dedication to make this happen.
We have something for the whole family. Check out American Legion Auxiliary Juniors and SAL (Sons of American Legion). It’s a great Patch program for school-age children which focuses on Americanism, patriotism, education, poppies, national security, community service and so much more.
November is a busy month for all veterans and veteran service organizations like the American Legion, VFW and others as Veterans Day is Nov. 11 each year.
On Saturday the American Legion Auxiliary No. 113 will once again be distributing American Legion poppies at Honor America Night at Abe Martin Stadium. As always, we will be set up just inside the main gate from the time the gates open until the program starts.
American Legion poppies are distributed for donations, never sold, and the poppy funds are restricted funds that can only be used for our veterans. According to program and poppy fund rules (revised in 2013 and 2014 by the American Legion National Executive Committee), poppy funds may be used:
1. For the rehabilitation of veterans honorably discharged from the United States Armed Forces after April 6, 1917, including the Veterans Creative Arts Festival program.
2. For the welfare of the families of veterans of the above-named period.
3. For the rehabilitation of hospitalized military service personnel returning home and awaiting discharge who require treatment in service hospitals.
4. For the welfare of veterans, active military personnel and the families of veterans and active military personnel of the above-named period where financial and medical need is evident.
On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, almost all area schools host a special Veterans Day program for veterans and their families. For this reason, the American Legion Family No. 113 does not host a special program on this day to allow members to attend their local school programs with their family. On Nov. 12 the entire American Legion Family No. 113 (Post, Aux. & SAL) will be participating in the annual Veterans Day Parade in Huntington.
Nov. 28 is the deadline for sponsoring a wreath for this year’s Wreaths Across America at Garden of Memories here in Lufkin. You can go online to the Angelina County Wreaths Across America Facebook page and the direct link is pinned to the top of the page, or go to wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/18768 and sponsor a wreath or wreaths.
Although we have promises and a fundraiser that we have not received funds for, we are at 505 out of 1,200 wreaths for this year as of this writing. This is our 10th year participating in the Wreaths Across America program in Lufkin. We are very proud of our working relationship with Gipson Funeral Home and Garden of Memories who have made this possible.
Please help us celebrate this wonderful 10th anniversary of Angelina County Wreaths Across America. We are also pleased that the American Legion Auxiliary state president will be attending the program this year.
On Dec. 5 the American Legion Family No. 113 will be participating in the city of Lufkin Christmas Parade in downtown Lufkin.
The American Legion Post No. 113 is in the Angelina County Citizens Center, 2801 Valley Ave. We meet on the first Monday of each month. The Auxiliary meets at 5:30 p.m. and the Post at 6. Come join us and see what we are all about.
Check out our Facebook pages @ALA113LufkinTX or @AL113AngelinaCounty. The American Legion Family No. 113 website is @al113familylufkin.org.
