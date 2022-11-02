Every day is Veterans Day for members of the American Legion Family No. 113, and we try to do all we can to help our veterans, especially those in need, but it takes time, money and dedication to make this happen.

We have something for the whole family. Check out American Legion Auxiliary Juniors and SAL (Sons of American Legion). It’s a great Patch program for school-age children which focuses on Americanism, patriotism, education, poppies, national security, community service and so much more.

Rita Redd is the president of the American Legion Auxiliary No. 113. Her email address is ala113@consolidated.net.