Three years and approximately 11 months ago, our constitutional electorate brought forth to this nation a new administration, conceived in partisan politics and dedicated to the proposition that all men are not created equal by the almighty.
This acrimonious, ultraconservative newly-elected executive branch plowed forward to disorganize our democratic way of life by squandering an excellent economy, spreading hate against our first Black president, making prejudice a common word among our children and pounding conservatism down the throats of the unsuspecting American.
Now we are engaged in a tedious constitutional election testing whether this administration, or any administration so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure. How long can we exist as a respectable place in the world under such an administration? How long can we hate each other through ridiculous politics that have driven us farther apart than we have ever been? How long can we allow a dictator to rule over a democratic society?
We were virtually asleep at the wheel when we allowed this untoward Tea Party to take the reins of our democracy. For nearly four years those amenities of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness which we love so much have been gradually eroded and compromised.
We are at an unswerving turning point at this place in the history of our great States of America. We are at a point at which we must conclude whether we are a United States of America or a divided States of America. To that end, it is high time we bring this preposterous absurdity to a halt. Coming together as a united front with a common purpose is the only solution toward reaching this end.
It is altogether fitting and proper that we should do this. But in a larger sense, we as common beings cannot fill this empty space of divisiveness. With the grace and power of God on their side, the brave and courageous men and women, living and dead, who struggled for civil rights and equality under the law have filled it far above our poor power to add or detract. It has been the Martin Luther Kings, the Mother Teresas, the Nelson Mandelas, the John F. Kennedys, the Indira Gandhis, the Abraham Lincolns, the Franklin D. Roosevelts of the world, and finally, but not in finality, Jesus of Nazareth.
Regretfully, the world will always note and long remember this comical episodical period of our existence. How can anyone ever forget how we almost destroyed everything God has blessed us with. But we will never forget what the courageous and bold soldiers of our destiny did for the country.
It is for us, the millennia being void of hate, prejudice and partisanship, to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us: that from these honored civic leaders we take increased devotion to that cause which they gave, in some instances, the last full measurement of devotion, that we here highly resolve that these true Americans shall not have struggled in vain, that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom and that this administration of the demagogue, by the demagogue, shall soon perish from the earth.
