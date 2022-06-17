It’s not like I didn’t see it coming. There were signs the poor thing was beginning to struggle. Truthfully, I can’t believe it made it this long. Considering how hard it worked in its lifetime, its life expectancy probably should have been much shorter.
But my trusty camera finally bid this world adieu last week. In a testament to just how faithful and reliable my camera buddy has been over our five years together, it made it all the way until the very last inning of the very last game of the year. It could have left me stranded way before then, but this baby has never let me down. No way its last act would be one of disappointment.
Nope. It kept snapping away until the very end. I swear I heard its final sigh as it finished its time on Earth.
Man, when it’s finally my time to go, I can only hope I exit in such a heroic manner.
I know. I’m sitting here lamenting the loss of a thing. An inanimate object. About the only way my ramblings would make sense would be if the reader actually knows me. Anyone who has seen me out at area ball games or other events over the past five years can testify: They’re more likely to see me out there without my right arm than to see me without my camera. Yeah, photography is part of my job, but I prefer to think of it as “catching some memories.” It gives it a little more importance, in my feeble mind.
I bought the camera mostly for shooting sports, since those pics are part of my job description. As such, the camera has traveled all over the state of Texas, and it’s made a trip back and forth to Utah. It’s been to a couple of state tournaments, a national tournament and countless playoff games. It’s been to concerts and plays. The camera did what it was supposed to do: Catch some memories for some kids and families so they can look back later on what a cool experience or experiences they had when they were younger.
Of course, since it was my camera, I could use it for whatever else I wanted. I’ve shot proposal pics, engagement pics, wedding pics and baby-bump pics. First comes love, then comes ... the guy with the camera.
This camera’s presence has been requested on a grandchild’s very first day. I didn’t even get the invitations. Just the camera. If it could drive my truck, I wouldn’t have been invited. Over these past five years, we’ve added six more grandkids, and we’ve got pics of all of ’em within hours of their arrival. In one case, my wife took the camera into the delivery room to shoot pics (at the mom’s request). She shot, um, every part of the birth. I had no idea what they’d shot until they asked me to edit the pics for ’em.
They could have warned me. I still have nightmares. Can’t blame the camera, although I’m pretty sure I heard it giggle at my reaction.
The camera happily tagged along for the vacation to the Grand Canyon my wife and I took a few years ago. We hiked all over the place, saw some incredible sights and let the camera snag ’em to look at later.
How this poor box of components survived this long is more evidence of both its durability and loyalty. It was around my neck in many a storm, it shook off my sweat drops in the heat and it even managed to bounce some hail off it on one memorable occasion.
It also has survived a foul ball that nearly took off half my face. Thank goodness the camera was OK. I can do without this mug. I couldn’t have done without the camera.
After enduring such a rough lifestyle, what in the world could finally take out such a seemingly indestructible piece of equipment?
Cameras are rated by “shutter actuations” (meaning how many times you’ve shot pics). After so many clicks — anywhere from 150,000 to 300,000 shots — the mechanisms wear out. By then, it’s usually cheaper to buy a new camera than to repair the old one.
Considering how many kids I’ve chased the past five years, I’ve no doubt I exceeded the shutter actuation count by about eleventy billion.
Basically, my camera’s poor ticker gave out. It’s gonna happen to all of us one day, amirite? I hope all my heartbeats are as meaningful as those shutter clicks.
Somehow, I’ve got to find a fitting final resting place for this camera. Maybe a taxidermist can find a cool way to stuff a camera so it looks like it’s still in action. Maybe some kind of glass display worthy of a Hall of Fame exhibition. It deserves all the gratitude I can muster.
Sadly, I didn’t have much time to mourn. I gotta have a camera, so I shopped around until I found the one I’ve wanted for a long time. I ordered it on Sunday, thinking I wouldn’t need it for at least a little while.
It got here on Tuesday — about 10 minutes before our newest granddaughter. I was still unwrapping the box when I got the message that the little girl had made her entry.
So, the very first pics I shot with my brand-new camera were of our brand-new granddaughter.
I don’t know if this new camera can possibly replace the old one when it comes to capturing so many memories for me.
But I’d say it’s already off to one heck of good start.
