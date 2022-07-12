The Lufkin Police Department is holding a civilian response to active shooter class from 6-8 p.m. this evening at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center in Lufkin.
The event is free to attend and requires no prior registration, it’s open to the public and children in middle school and higher also are invited, according to Jessica Pebsworth, the city’s communications director.
“Since the late ’90s and into today, it seems like active shooter events have become more prominent,” she said. “We want people to have a way to be as prepared as they possibly can be should they find themselves in an active shooter situation.”
Texas saw dozens of mass shootings in the months between January and June leaving 56 people dead and 134 injured. Mass shootings were defined as “an incident in which four ore more people are shot or killed, not including the shooter,” by the Gun Violence Archive.
The class will teach attendees tactics recommended by the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training program, a Texas-based law enforcement training center, she said.
Cpl. Brad Davis will teach attendees how to survive an active shooter situation using the Avoid, Deny and Defend method created by ALERRT. The agency was first created in 2002 as a partnership between Texas State University, San Marcos Police Department and the Hays County Sheriff’s Office.
Since then, it has brought in millions in grant funding and trained more than 130,000 law enforcement personnel and fire officials across the U.S. The program also has taught more than 200,000 civilians.
The Lufkin Police Department has offered this training for civilians for years but typically at work places or in smaller groups, Pebsworth said. They hold larger public events like the one today when there are a lot of requests from individuals across the community.
“If someone can’t make it, ALERT has wonderful videos on its website and on YouTube teaching the same things as what you would get in a training session,” she said. These would be more of an abridged version, she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.