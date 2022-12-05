Members of Lufkin Parks & Recreation will be giving Santa Claus a helping hand in providing gifts to students across Lufkin ISD primary schools — and they need a bit of assistance from the community.

Presents for Primaries matches students from all Lufkin ISD primary schools with sponsors across Angelina County. The sponsors then provide gifts to the students during the holiday season from a wish list that is provided by the school administration.

Kayley Fraze's email address is kayley.fraze@lufkindailynews.com.