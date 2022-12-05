Members of Lufkin Parks & Recreation will be giving Santa Claus a helping hand in providing gifts to students across Lufkin ISD primary schools — and they need a bit of assistance from the community.
Presents for Primaries matches students from all Lufkin ISD primary schools with sponsors across Angelina County. The sponsors then provide gifts to the students during the holiday season from a wish list that is provided by the school administration.
Parks & Recreation adopted the program from the Changing Lives Dance Center — a local business that started the program — 11 years ago, director Rudy Flores said. Members of the department think the program represents its mission of serving the community, as many of the students who are helped are in local sports programs at the recreation center, Flores said.
“The purpose is to alleviate the educators who take it upon themselves to provide Christmas gifts to students they see throughout the year that may need assistance during the Christmas season,” he said. “We select primary aged children due to the fact they are the ones who quite don’t understand why it is that they do or don’t get presents at Christmas.
Because some sponsors like to shop in person, the department created handmade wish lists that can be picked up at the Lufkin Parks & Recreation Center. The online registry also sends all gifts directly to the center.
All gifts are due by Dec. 12 and will be distributed to the schools before Christmas break.
“We have a very giving community, and I know there are many people who can help others during the holiday season,” Flores said. “Presents for Primaries is a great opportunity for friends, families and groups to give back to those that may need a little extra cheer this year.”
Presents for Primaries is hosting a Zumba Master class at 10 a.m. Dec. 10 in the Lufkin Parks & Recreation Gym in an effort to spark Christmas joy and recruit more gifts for the children of Lufkin, Flores said. Admission for the class is $10 or a new unwrapped present that will go to one of the students.
