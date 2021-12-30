Lufkin police early Thursday arrested a man who was in possession of items stolen in a recent string of burglaries in the Turtle Creek area, according to Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin.
Micah King, 42, of Lufkin, was taken into custody after leading officers on a pursuit through downtown Lufkin, Pebsworth said.
Crime Stoppers received numerous anonymous tips from people who recognized King as the possible suspect in burglaries on Gaslight Boulevard.
Officers attempted to stop the silver Ford sedan King was driving on Pershing Avenue around 12:45 a.m. Thursday. King reportedly continued onto Angelina Street and circled downtown several times before being taken into custody.
A search of the vehicle uncovered items stolen from businesses during recent burglaries in the Turtle Creek area, according to Pebsworth. His passenger, Skyler Cravo, 21, of Lufkin, also was arrested after officers reportedly found her in possession of K2.
Detectives are continuing their investigation into King’s involvement in the burglaries that occurred during November and December. They also are working to identify the owners of the recovered property.
King remains in the Angelina County Jail on a collective $177,500 bond. He is charged with evading arrest and had six other warrants on unrelated offenses.
This incident marks King’s 24th time to be booked into the Angelina County Jail. His previous charges include multiple probation and parole violations, injury to a child, felony theft, burglary of a vehicle and numerous felony and misdemeanor drug charges.
