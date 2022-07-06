June was a very busy month for the American Legion Family No. 113, Post and Auxiliary.
American Legion Family No. 113 and VFW Post No. 1836 and VFW Auxiliary No. 1836 came together June 12 for a two-part day leading up to Flag Day on June 14.
From 1-5 that afternoon, for every 3-foot-by-5-foot faded, tattered or torn American flag brought in to VFW Post No. 1836, a new one was provided free of charge compliments of American Legion Auxiliary No. 113.
At 6 p.m., the groups came together for a formal flag retirement (disposal) ceremony.
VFW Post Commander Ashley Bratton did a wonderful job on the ceremony, which was inside in the cool. Then everyone retired to the outside burn pit to participate in placing the old flags on the fire.
Too soon to make a formal announcement, but the groups discussed the possibility of making all three events a one-day affair. Stay tuned as details develop.
The entire American Legion Family hopes everyone had a very happy (and safe) Fourth of July.
Because July is vacation time for many people, as well as state and national conventions for the American Legion Family, we don’t plan any public events during July and most of August, but we’ll keep you updated. We do have a few things coming for the latter part of August or September, but details are not confirmed at this time.
Don’t forget, it’s not too early and not too late but just the right time to sponsor your wreaths for this year’s Wreaths Across America to be held Dec. 17.
You can go online to Angelina County Wreaths Across America Facebook page and a direct link is at the top of the page for your convenience, or you can email us for a form at ala113@consolidated.net or stop by Gipson Funeral Home on South Chestnut Street for a form.
Because the Fourth of July fell on the first Monday of July, we moved our July meeting to July 11.
Guests and new members are always welcome.
American Legion Family No. 113 meets at the Angelina County Senior Citizens Center, 2801 Valley Ave., on the first Monday of each month. The Auxiliary meets at 5:30 p.m. and the Post at 6 p.m. Come join us and see what we are all about.
Check out our Facebook pages at ALA113LufkinTX or AL113AngelinaCounty. The American Legion Family No. 113 website is al113familylufkin.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.