Despite the importance of water to the Deep East Texan way of life, “an overwhelming” number of water quality impairments are affecting the region, said Kimberly Wagner, communications director for the Angelina & Neches River Authority.
And the authority doesn’t have the funding or resources to solve them all on their own.
The authority and other agencies monitor water quality every day. The Neches River Basin, which the authority is in charge of, covers 8,500 square miles and the authority is really only able to monitor about 36% of the stream miles, Wagner said.
“Of those stream miles that we monitor, about 42% are impaired for bacteria, low-dissolved oxygen or heavy metals,” she said. “These impairments can be devastating for wildlife and people alike by causing illness, destruction of habitats, loss of species and restricted recreational access.”
The agency expects the rest going unmonitored likely have the same level of impairment. Wagner fears the impairments will only get worse if unmitigated and they will become something directly impacting the public.
“Whether it’s the water flowing through our streams that provide for plants and wildlife or the water from our faucets, we’re so used to turning on a faucet and having access to clean, safe water, that we don’t have to think about it,” she said.
But everything is connected to the water cycle, including litter, fertilizer, oil and untreated waste from failed septic systems, she said.
With hopes of resolving this situation, the authority has partnered with the Texas Stream Team program, headquartered at The Meadows Center for Water, and has made it a mission to focus on public education and engagement.
“Through the Texas Stream Team, citizen scientists are trained to collect and submit surface water and environmental quality data that can then be used to promote and protect the 191,000 miles of Texas waterways,” Wagner said.
Deep East Texas is the only region that doesn’t have a stream team set up and Wagner hopes to change that.
She is the only one trained to offer this training in the area, but she is certified to train volunteers to become trainers themselves. She conducted training sessions in the Beaumont area, San Marcos and Port Arthur. And believes this program will be what it takes to fill in the gaps of coverage.
“This will be a very important data set that can help us to draft better watershed protection plans and possibly even help us determine sources of some impairments and apply for grant funding to solve issues,” she said.
On Aug. 5 she will be holding a three-to-four-hour training course for future stream team members. The program will be hands-on, conversational and interactive but it doesn’t require any experience and those who don’t have a strong math or science background should still try it out, Wagner said.
“I don’t have a strong math or science background, but I was able to easily learn this, so if I can, then anyone can,” she said.
The goal is to keep the classes small, so this first one has only 10 spots. Wagner wants to provide one-on-one training where necessary. There is no preparation needed, though Wagner does recommend those who are interested follow the authority’s Facebook page where there will be posts and updates with links over the next few weeks.
“I also encourage people to contact me directly for more information or for questions,” she said. “I absolutely love this new initiative we’ve become engaged in and I am excited to share with anyone interested.”
The day will begin with an explanation of the authority, the stream team and water quality issues specific to the region. After a review of safety protocols participants will collect water samples, conduct field observations and take water quality tests.
A majority of this training will be indoors due to the heat, but Wagner hopes future training sessions will be outdoors.
Those interested after the training can take a guided kayak tour on the Neches-Davy Crockett Paddling trail at their own expense, she said.
“This program is a fun way to educate and empower people to get involved in helping us to take care of our greatest natural resource — our water,” Wagner said.
Getting boots on the ground to experience the beauty and degradation of East Texas will help people to see the importance of this work, she said. Once someone becomes involved and learns what there is to lose, it empowers them to take action.
“Water is something that we all tend to take for granted — most people don’t even think about it, but we want to change that,” she said.
