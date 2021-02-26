Lonnie Hunt, director of the Deep East Texas Council of Governments, told board members Thursday about programs available to help governments, businesses and individuals in the fallout from the winter storm.
“All of our counties have now been included in the Presidential Disaster Declaration for public assistance and nine of our 12 counties have been approved for individual assistance,” DETCOG director Lonnie Hunt said.
There are different types of assistance, including public assistance, which is designed to assist local governmental agencies cover the cost incurred due to damage from public infrastructure, and individual assistance, which will help individuals and business owners.
Only select counties are currently allowed to request these types of assistance, Hunt said. Angelina County is included in the nine in Deep East Texas with that opportunity. DETCOG is working to get the last three counties in the region the same access.
“For the people who live in these nine counties, they need to apply now for assistance from FEMA,” he said.
There are three ways to do this: online, through a mobile app or by calling a toll free number. The state opened a call center to assist people and call (800) 621-3362. The toll-free telephone lines operate from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT, seven days a week, according to the FEMA website.
This funding has the ability to cover extra high water or electric bills, but those decisions are made on a case-by-case basis, Hunt said. This should not keep someone from applying for assistance, though, he said.
The Small Business Administration also has resources available for both individuals and businesses, he said. Individuals often fail to look for that assistance because they don’t realize there are additional benefits, but he highly recommends people to include their interest in receiving assistance from the SBA.
“You want to apply for it,” he said. “If all they offer you is a loan, and not a grant, and you don’t want the loan, then you can always turn it down. But you don’t ever want to tell them up front that you don’t want to apply for SBA assistance because that may well make your application fall off the grid and it will never get to FEMA, per se.”
In this application, he encouraged people to document all damage with photos. But he said those with insurance should look to their insurance first because if FEMA gets back with the individual, the organization will ask about insurance and expects an answer.
“The sooner our folks can get in line, the sooner they can get some help,” he said.
The state has also begun requesting people document the damage done to their homes and submitting that information. DETCOG and Angelina County have released information on how individuals can report that damage for a state assessment. Livestock and cattle should also be included in this assessment.
“The Angelina County Emergency Management Office is encouraging all residents in the county and the entire region to self-report any damages to their homes and businesses via the portal and website below,” emergency management coordinator Ricky Connor stated in a Facebook Post.
“If you sustained damage to your home or business as a result of the latest severe winter weather, please utilize the link below to submit a damage survey. Within the survey, disaster survivors will have the opportunity to request assistance from volunteer organizations at their property.”
In other business, the board also:
Allowed DETCOG executive staff to request proposals from nutrition service providers for the next few years.
Supported the purchase of a Juvenile Justice Alternatives Grant.
