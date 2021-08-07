The words “steward” and “stewardship” are most often used in a church setting and in reference to money. The English form of the words date back to the 17th century and describe the person or behavior associated with managing resources belonging to an owner.
I would like to challenge us to think beyond these traditional definitions and apply them to the way we think about our education. While our local school districts are a key component of a holistic educational ecosystem, they are not the only contributors. Family, churches, friends and the internet are all contributors to our education and share the responsibility of producing productive citizens.
There is a Scripture I often reflect on. It reminds me that our intelligence and ability to retain knowledge leading to wealth is given to us by God. No one pulls themselves up “by their own bootstraps.”
“Beware lest you say in your heart, ‘My power and the might of my hand have gotten me this wealth.’ You shall remember the LORD your God, for it is he who gives you power to get wealth ...” (Deuteronomy 8:17-18)
Keeping this truth in mind, we would have to acknowledge that God has entrusted us with our intelligence; it ultimately belongs to Him. This puts me into the role of a steward of not only resources, but also my ability to learn. This ability must be nurtured and treated responsibly. I can take that knowledge and apply it to behaviors that would be harmful to my community, or I could use it to empower them. I could use it to create a legitimate business and create jobs, or I can use it to sell drugs and destroy them. Poor stewardship of my God-given abilities that would lead to wealth would be tragic and would surely lead to poverty.
Someone once asked me, “Why should I make more money than I need?” My response was to encourage him to think of the fatherless and widows. The lady down the street who cannot afford to have her roof repaired should be the concern of the entire community. Jesus stated, “It is more blessed to give than to receive.” (Acts 20:35) Elsewhere, James writes, “Religion that is pure and undefiled before God the Father is this: to visit orphans and widows in their affliction ...” (James 1:27)
The youth our organization mentors are taught to treat their minds as if it were 1,000 acres of fertile (yet untilled) soil that could produce anything. Depending on our knowledge and how we view the world, each one of us would come up with a different way to use the land to be profitable stewards. Some would drill for oil, others would grow food and some may even have the knowledge to build a master planned community.
In any of these examples, they all have the potential of being successful and productive. My fear is that there are too many who would have no clue where to begin. The thought of building something great is beyond even their imaginations. I encourage us all to discover ways to be productive. Our minds are bursting with hundreds (if not thousands) of ways to be productive. We just need to tap into them. Natural creativity has been implanted into each of our minds because we are made in the image and likeness of the greatest Creator of all.
There is a story someone shared with me many years ago that had a profound effect on how I view the world. It is a story about a flea. A flea can jump as high as 15 feet into the air without any assistance. However, if you put that same flea in a covered box that is 6 inches tall, after many attempts to jump higher than 6 inches, that flea will be conditioned to stop trying.
When the lid is removed, the flea will continue to jump only 6 inches high while he is capable of jumping 15 feet high. This is the story of generational poverty, generational academic mediocrity, poor diets, lack of business ownership and many other conditions that plague our communities.
That all said, how do we go from a mind with all that potential, to action that will bring forth fruit? This is where the power of knowledge comes in. Even as adults, we can never stop acquiring knowledge. We should encourage our children to enjoy the process of attaining, processing and acting on information for the betterment of ourselves and those we call our neighbors. It is how entrepreneurs, inventors, artists and leaders are born. Out-of-the-box thinking is the result of the cultivation of our God-given abilities. Imagine how many great ideas were never thought of because we never tried to think of them. This would be poor stewardship. Let’s be good stewards of what He has given us; it’s the least we could do.
