Lufkin ISD’s Summer Feeding Program, which ensures students 18 and younger have healthy meals during the summer months, kicks off this week.
“This program has been around a long time, at least since the early ’90s,” said Amanda Calk, director of Student Nutrition Services for Lufkin ISD. “It's important to have well-balanced, healthy meals over the summer, and this program is a great resource for our parents and students.”
Lufkin ISD Student Nutrition Services released a list of 10 sites for free food as a part of the initiative, a federally funded program administered by the Texas Department of Agriculture.
- Lufkin High School will be serving breakfast from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m Monday through Thursday through July 15. The meals start Tuesday and the school will be closed July 5.
- Slack Elementary will be serving breakfast from 8-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m.-noon Monday through Friday through July 15. The meals start Wednesday and the school will be closed July 5.
- Herty Primary will be serving breakfast from 7:45-8:45 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through July 15. The meals start Monday and the school will be closed July 5.
- Burley Primary will be serving breakfast from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. -12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through July 15. The meals start Wednesday and the school will be closed July 5.
- Lufkin Middle School will be serving breakfast from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:10-12:50 p.m. Monday through Thursday through July 15. The meals will start Monday and the school will be closed July 5.
- First Christian Church will be serving breakfast from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday through July 15. The meals start Tuesday and the school will be closed July 5.
- St. Patrick Catholic School will be serving breakfast from 7:45-8:45 a.m. and lunch from noon-1 p.m. Monday through Friday through July 16. The meals start Monday and the school will be closed July 5.
- The Lufkin Parks & Recreation Department will be serving lunch only from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday from July 12-16.
- Jones Park and Chambers Park will be serving lunch only from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through July 16. The meals start Monday.
