Motorists will see a new speed limit in effect as they travel U.S. Highway 69 south of Lufkin as crews continue to widen the roadway in a major construction project.
Texas Transportation Commissioners reduced the speed limit from 75 mph to 60 mph on U.S. Highway 69 from FM 1270 in Angelina County to the Jasper County line. The reduction in speed was warranted to enhance the safety of motorists traveling through the work zone.
The speed limit will remain in effect until the construction project is substantially completed.
Signs indicating the new speed limit are being set and are enforceable.
Motorists should remain alert for all signage and use caution through the work zones. Obey all traffic control devices and watch for trucks entering and exiting the main lanes and workers and equipment working near the lanes of traffic.
This project includes the widening of U.S. Highway 69 in southern Angelina County from a two-lane roadway to a four-lane divided highway. The projects are being completed in three phases.
Once completed, the U.S. Highway 69 south corridor in the Lufkin District will connect to the U.S. 69 widening project being completed by the Beaumont District. The roadway will be known as the Big Thicket Corridor.
The finished projects will enhance safety, improve traffic flow, provide better connectivity between Lufkin and Beaumont and serve as an evacuation route from the Gulf Coast.
For more information, contact Rhonda.Oaks@txdot.gov or call 633-4395.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.