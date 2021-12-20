Christmas time. Many refer to it as the most wonderful time of the year. If adults could see Christmas through the eyes of children, we would probably agree.
But sadly, not everyone sees joy. For many people, the holiday season is one of sadness, depression and stress. They are often overwhelmed with being alone, having lost a loved one, having the pressure of buying costly gifts or just simply acknowledging the sad state of our world with all its worries and woes.
I was born and raised in Germany and I lived there until I was 8. My hometown of Erlangen, for many years, had an American Army base. I remember driving by with my parents during Christmas time, and many of the soldiers had decorated their windows with colorful lights in celebration of the season.
I remember looking at those lights in awe, because we Germans didn’t do that. Oh, we had beautiful decorations, just different. In fact, I remember trudging through the snow with my grandma with our newly bought live tree. Grandma set it up on a table (we had 12-foot ceilings) and decorated it with silver and gold ornaments, tinsel, along with real candles. We had to be super careful, of course; I remember one year a branch caught on fire, but my grandma quickly put it out.
We always celebrated Christmas Eve rather than Christmas Day, and instead of having presents laid out under the tree, my grandma would make me and my mother wait out in the hall while she opened the window and let the “Christkind” (Christ child) come in to bring the gifts. The anticipation made me feel all fidgety and tingly, and the magic of it all was phenomenal.
When we moved to Houston, we had no family there, so it was just the three of us: my mom, my dad and me. Our first Christmas in the states was one for the books. I remember our outing to buy a real tree. It was 70-something degrees and we were wearing shorts. Talk about a shock — tropical weather and no snow. Suddenly we were having a Texas Christmas. We had the colorful lights on the tree instead of the candles. Instead of the Christkind, Santa came. I missed my grandma terribly, yet I was thankful for my parents. It was just very different.
Fast forward to 1992, the year our first child was born. My parents moved back to Germany shortly thereafter, so it was my first Christmas in 20 years without them. Christmas now would be spent with my husband’s family. He is the youngest of four, so you can imagine we had a house full.
Over the years families grew, and it was so exciting and fulfilling to watch the kids opening their presents. Just watching their joy filled my heart with content. There was food galore, the happy sound of laughter, and after the presents were all opened, we’d bombard each other with wadded up wrapping paper.
Life was good.
This year will be the first Christmas in more than 30-plus years that we will not be at my mother-in-law’s house. She is 86 now and recently downsized. My husband’s brothers (all except one) are grandparents now (one is even a great-grandparent) and will be spending Christmas Eve with their children and grandchildren. And while I personally prefer a more quiet and subdued gathering (probably stemming from the fact that I am an only child), part of me will miss the rambunctious gatherings and the joyful noises of the many kids.
On the other hand, I’m looking forward to focusing on my 7-year-old granddaughter when she opens her presents without the distraction of having 20 people in a small, crowded living room. It will be different. It’s just the way life works. Change is all around us.
In life, we are constantly having to adapt to the changes that lie before and among us, big or small.
Despite the changes that have taken place in my life over the past 30 years, I cannot complain. I have been blessed in so many ways.
While I am thankful for my husband, children and grandchild, I do miss not being able to spend Christmas with my parents. But just knowing that I can Skype them and that I still have my parents is a saving grace. There are those who are alone. There are those who have lost loved ones. There are those who are at odds with family. Therefore, it can be a rather bah-humbug time of the year for many, rather than the “season to be jolly.”
But there is one more constant in our lives, and that is the spirit of God. These days it’s safe to say that we can all use a little Jesus in our lives, not just during Christmas, but every day.
With all the craziness going on in this world, Christmas is a time to reflect, to give, to love and to forgive. It’s a time to celebrate the birth of Christ and to allow Him to fill our hearts with joy. Joy that comes not wrapped in a package, or in the form of money or valuable gifts, but a joy that can come only from the heart. It is up to us to open our hearts and allow His spirit to enter. So come, let us adore Him, Christ the Lord.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.