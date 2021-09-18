The Heart Institute of East Texas recently participated in and co-authored a study in conjunction with the Baim Institute for Clinical Research and the American College of Cardiology.
The Heart Institute volunteered to be part of the study after the Bain Institute and the ACC asked cardiology practices across the nation to participate, cardiologist Ravinder Bachireddy said.
They were one of 21 participants and had the third highest participation enrollment, he said.
The study was on atrial fibrillation, a common heart arrhythmia that can lead to debilitating strokes and heart failure. Patients with atrial fibrillation are typically treated with blood thinners to prevent blood from creating clots, which can lead to strokes. Physicians must assess their patient’s stroke risk and bleeding risk to make decisions about their medical management of atrial fibrillation. The trial data supports development of new approaches to improve appropriate use of oral anticoagulants.
“We wanted to participate because atrial fibrillation is one of the most common cardiac arrhythmias with deadly consequences like stroke and heart failure,” Bachireddy said. “This study was important because it looked at reasons why blood thinners were not taken by patients and/or not prescribed by physicians.”
The study is now published in the Journal of American College of Cardiology. Lead investigator of the study Dr. Christopher Cannon of Harvard Medical School said he had a “deep appreciation at the commitment and efficiency at which enrollees were attained.”
J. Brendan Mullen, executive vice president of the American College of Cardiology, recognized the Heart Institute as “one of the pioneering practices in conducting research out of the PINNACLE registry. The institute’s leadership in the study paid enormous dividends, he said.
“We are excited to have successfully participated and completed this very important study that will set a foundation for improving the care of this deadly cardiac arrhythmia,” Bachireddy said.
