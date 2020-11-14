The Coalition Inc. and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office have continued to perform tobacco sting operations in the area.
These minor sting operations target local businesses that sell tobacco. During the operations, a decoy minor under the age of 18 working with the sheriff’s office goes to local businesses and attempts to purchase tobacco products, including e-cigarettes.
Last year, state laws raised the age limit to purchase tobacco products to 21. Despite this, the decoys used in the operation were under the age of 18 as retailers may still be updating current practices and training employees, the a press release from The Coalition states.
There were 294 attempts to purchase tobacco products in June, July and August. Twenty-six citations were issued to the following businesses hat sold tobacco products to the decoys:
■ Lufkin Vapor Supply at 3198 S. John Redditt Drive in Lufkin
■ Brookshire Brothers No. 35 at 221 N. Temple Drive in Diboll
■ Walmart Supercenter No. 140 at 2500 Daniel McCall Drive in Lufkin
■ JR Food Mart at 1114 E. Denman Ave. in Lufkin
■ Family Dollar Store No. 6227 at 1891 W. Frank Ave. in Lufkin
■ Super S Mart at 702 Southwood Drive in Lufkin
■ Big’s 3814 at 1004 S. John Redditt Drive in Lufkin
■ Just Stop at 605 N. Temple Drive in Diboll
■ Big’s 3817 at 3122 Atkinson Drive in Lufkin
■ Kwik Check at 2215 E. Denman Ave. in Lufkin
■ Kwick Korner Food Mart at 203 S. Timberland Drive in Lufkin
■ Family Dollar Store No. 1899 at 730 S. Timberland Drive in Lufkin
■ Big’s 3818 at 620 N. Raguet St. in Lufkin
■ Crown Colony Food Mart at 101 Champions Drive in Lufkin
■ Pilot Travel Center No. 1023 at 1920 E. Denman Ave. in Lufkin
■ Love’s Travel Stop No. 709 at 5614 U.S. Highway 59 north in Lufkin
■ Rayburn Country Store Inc. at 7897 FM 2109 in Huntington
■ Brookshire Brothers No. 52 at 104 N. Main St. in Huntington
■ Dollar General Store No. 15051 at 4136 state Highway 103 east in Lufkin
■ WTIF Holdings LLC DBA Lakeview at 5896 state Highway 147 in Zavalla
■ Big’s 3806 at 1902 W. Frank Ave. in Lufkin
■ Brookshire Brothers No. 25 at 1807 W. Frank Ave. in Lufkin
■ West Loop Chevron at 904 S. John Redditt Drive in Lufkin
The Coalition commended the businesses that did not sell tobacco to the minor decoy. A complete list of the businesses that were under compliance can be found at The Coalition’s local Facebook page at thecoalition936. Call The Coalition at 634-9308 for more information.
