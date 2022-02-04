Card 53 Comedy will be upping the ante for improv fun during a performance at The Pines Theater Saturday night.
Aaron Smith started the group with his friend Jamey Whitley, whom he met at the University of Texas-Tyler.
“We took a theater class as an elective,” Smith said. “That’s where we met is in this class, and literally the second day of class, they walked in and told us that all fine arts, theater, some of the art programs and music was being cut. So we were like, ‘Oh, we’re gonna do something about that.’”
They created a group called The Patriot Act, which they thought was going to be an on-campus theater group, Smith said.
“Then the student government wouldn’t give us any funding to host anything or do anything, like as far as a play, so we were like, ‘Hey, we can do improv,’” he said. “And then that evolved in the group Card 53, and it was made up of members from around that area and it’s just expanded over the years. And here we are 13 years later and still doing it and still enjoying it.”
Smith said he wants to normalize the comedy scene in East Texas.
“In Dallas, you had a lot of improv comedy, Austin you have a lot of improv scenes, Houston you have an improv scene,” he said. “East Texas is pretty much bare of that. You might get a snippet of it every now and then from, you know, a traveling troupe or something like that, that comes into a high school, but there’s never been East Texas’ own troupe of comedy people that, ‘This is what we do.’”
They were originally solely performing shows in Tyler but after the pandemic hit, they decided to start branching out.
“We said, ‘You know, we’re not gonna be scared of this — we’re gonna be safe, obviously — but we’re not gonna be scared of this, and we’re gonna go anywhere that people want us.’ It’s been very successful.”
The group even hosts educational classes to teach people improv.
“We will host classes for level 1, level 2 improvisers that want to learn the craft and potentially join us on stage or be a part of another troupe,” Smith said. “We’ve done a lot of in-services for a lot of school districts.”
Smith said they also engage companies to help “expand their horizons.”
“The engaging side of it is the idea that there’s a lot of companies that, one of the major issues that their sales team has or just their customer relations team has, and even with themselves, is they don’t have a good way to engage with one another or with people outside of their sphere,” he said. “And so what we try to do with teaching improv is to allow to kind of put themselves into different shoes to better acclimate.”
There are eight members currently in the group, but Smith said there are actually 15 counting members from the past. The other current members include:
■ Jason Folks and Steve Hargrave, from Dallas. They met Smith and Whitley though the Dallas improv scene, Smith said.
■ Dr. Erfan Vafaie, who did improv in Canada before moving here to work as an entomologist.
■ RJ Norman, who was Smith’s neighbor. He was on “American Idol” and joined a band a couple of years later when he joined the group.
■ Brad Johnson, who met Whitley.
“I’m sure that’s an interesting story, but I don’t really know,” Smith said.
■ and Derek Walker, a former super fan of the group.
“Derek became a super fan and just annoyed the crap out of me until I let him come perform one night,” Smith said. “And it turns out he’s actually not too bad.”
Smith said Walker is very loved by this community.
“A lot of people around this area love Derek, so you know, and he seemed like a really nice guy,” he said. “He gelled with all of us. And because he had watched us for two years, we were like, ‘Hey, you know, sure.’ But we’ll let him do some, you know, opening acts and some different things, and he slowly worked himself in and started working with us outside of shows, as far as like on the road on some of our private shows, and made a name for himself.”
The group is known for their “makem-up improv comedy” based on audience suggestions, which allow their “different personalities and talents to be displayed,” Smith said.
“We know our roles,” he said. “Each one of us has specific things that we do and we do well. … I mean it’s very much a ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’-style show — very short form improv sketches and we’re bam, bam, bam making jokes and then we’re going to the next thing. We’re so much better than stand-up.”
He said the show would be a great early Valentine’s present.
“It’s a good couple thing to do,” he said. “It’s good for couples to laugh together and get away from the kids for the night. But because our shows are clean-ish, I mean, if your kid’s over 12 and you watch Marvel movies, they can come, for sure.”
Smith emphasized the importance of the community supporting local.
“The more support we have for this show, the more likely it’s to be a more permanent thing and vice versa,” he said. “I just ask that everyone come out and support us so that we can do this more often. Come out and laugh with us so we can do this more often … Downtown Lufkin — seeing it revitalized over the last decade — it’s just, there’s a lot going on here, and supporting us will only make it better.”
Tickets for the 7 p.m. show are $15. For more information on the group, go to card53.com. To purchase tickets, go to angelinaarts.org.
