Prescribed burn today in Sabine National Forest

National Forests and Grasslands in Texas

Feb 7, 2022

Officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas plan to conduct a prescribed burn today in the Sabine National Forest.

The burn will be 2,179 acres. One location (Block A) is at the end of Forest Service Road 115/SAB-Bayou Road, 115A and SAB Busby point road. The other location is in the Indian Mounds Recreation area.

Winds are predicted to be from the north at 5-13 7-10 mph. Long-range drift smoke make affect some of the areas.

For questions, call the Sabine Ranger District office (409) 625-1940.
