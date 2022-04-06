Armed Forces Day is May 21. A number of years ago, Veteran Family Fun & Resource Day was started by the American Legion Family No. 113. It has been held at several locations over the years and even had to be canceled for a couple of years due to COVID-19, but we’re back.
This year we’ll be at the VFW Post No. 1836 on Ford Chapel Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a fun-filled free day for our veterans, active duty, first responders and their families. If you, your company or organization would like to help us say, “Thank you for your service,” please send us a request for a space request form to ala113@consolidated.net or text to (936) 674-7347.
May 27 is American Legion National Poppy Day. More on times and locations in the near future. After World War I, the poppy flourished in Europe. Scientists attributed the growth to soils in France and Belgium becoming enriched with lime from the rubble left by the war. From the dirt and mud grew a beautiful red poppy. The red poppy came to symbolize the blood shed during battle following the publication of the wartime poem “In Flanders Fields.” The poem was written by Lt. Col. John McCrae, M.D. while serving on the front lines.
On Sept. 27, 1920, the poppy became the official flower of The American Legion family to memorialize the soldiers who fought and died during the war. In 1924, the distribution of poppies became a national program of The American Legion.
Led by the American Legion Auxiliary, each year members of The American Legion Family distribute poppies with a request that the person receiving the flower make a donation to support the future of veterans, active-duty military personnel and their families with medical and financial needs.
Poppy Day is celebrated in countries around the world. The American Legion brought National Poppy Day to the United States by asking Congress to designate the Friday before Memorial Day as National Poppy Day.
The VFW has a similar program with similar roots.
In 1924, the VFW registered the name “Buddy Poppy” with the U.S. Patent Office. Both organizations recognize the importance of distributing poppies around the Memorial Day weekend. Both organizations use collected funds to help local veterans in many ways, especially those in need.
The U.S. flag exchange and disposal ceremony will be June 11. The American Legion Family No. 113 and VFW Family No. 1836 are once again joining together to honor our beautiful American flag.
Starting at 1 p.m., bring in your old, tattered, torn or extremely faded 3-foot-by-5-foot U.S. flag and get a new one compliments of the American Legion Family No. 113. Then join us and VFW Post No. 1836 at 5 p.m. for a formal flag retirement (disposal) ceremony.
Please join us and the city of Lufkin on June 14 for the annual Flag Day Ceremony. More details coming.
Did you know the American Legion Family No. 113 gets $5 back for every wreath sponsored for Wreaths Across America in Lufkin?
That $5 pays for flags, flags and more flags. On Memorial Day weekend, grave marker flags are put on veteran graves in several cemeteries around Angelina County. The money also helps purchase flags for the annual flag exchange.
By participating in this great event, you will help us help our community to keep faded, tattered and torn U.S. flags from being flown. Recently, we teamed up with Harbor Hospice in Lufkin to provide military branch flags for the veterans in hospice care and for the family afterward. With your help, we can continue to grow our U.S. flag programs and have a wreath for every veteran in Garden of Memories every year.
You can join, renew your dues and keep up with what is going on around the country online at legion.org, txlegion.org, alaforveterans.org or alatexas.org.
