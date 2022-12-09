The Cherokee Civic Theatre presents “Everyone’s Christmas Story,” in which a writer is tasked with spicing up the annual Nativity play. Young and old alike will enjoy watching as the writer’s imagination spills onto the page — and the stage — with humorous results.
“Everyone’s Christmas Story” is written by Kara Wilkins and produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Services Inc. in Englewood, Colorado.
The Cherokee Civic Theatre version is directed by Josie Fox and produced by Debra Petri.
“Directing this play has been one of the most challenging and thoroughly enjoyable experiences I’ve had with CCT,’’ Fox said. ‘‘It goes without saying that the cast and crew have been instrumental in making this production fun and successful.
‘‘Seeing the passion and character development, especially in some of the scenes with Mary and Gabriel, has renewed the meaning of Christmas for me. Kylayney Breen beautifully captured the faith, fear and understanding that Mary must have felt, and I’m so anxious for our community to experience that.”
The play balances compelling, emotional moments with bits of hilarity, and the audience will leave full of Christmas cheer and excitement for the season, according to Fox.
“Everyone’s Christmas Story” will be presented at 7:30 tonight and Saturday night, with a 2 p.m. matinee Sunday.
Santa will be available 30 minutes before show to take pictures with audience members, and Brian Eisenhart will perform during intermission.
Tickets are available online at cherokeetheatre.net/tickets_buy.htm and also will be available at the box office from 3-5 p.m. today at the theater, 157 W. 5th St. in Rusk. The box office also will be open one hour before curtain for each show.
All tickets are general seating, except for CCT members who may reserve seats by sending an email to tickets@cherokeetheatre.net. Seating reservations, along with other perks, are included in membership.
