The Cherokee Civic Theatre cast of “Everyone’s Christmas Story” is preparing for a one-weekend run of the show, starting tonight.

 HEATHER BECK/For The Lufkin Daily News

The Cherokee Civic Theatre presents “Everyone’s Christmas Story,” in which a writer is tasked with spicing up the annual Nativity play. Young and old alike will enjoy watching as the writer’s imagination spills onto the page — and the stage — with humorous results.

“Everyone’s Christmas Story” is written by Kara Wilkins and produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Services Inc. in Englewood, Colorado.