3 prescribed burns being held today in national forests National Forests and Grasslands in Texas Feb 15, 2022 Feb 15, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago Officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas plan to conduct three prescribed burns today.■ One burn will be in the Davy Crockett National Forest in Houston County.The proposed burn area is 1,629 acres. It will be west of FM 1733 and north of state Highway 7. The purpose of the burn is to reduce fuel loading and improve wildlife habitat.■ The second burn is a small hand burn of 493 acres near the Guidrey Recreation Area in the Angelina National Forest.The burn area is east of Zavalla along state Highway 63.■ The third burn will be near the East Hamilton Recreation Area in the Sabine National Forest.The burn will cover 1,741 acres with helicopter support. It will be north of FM 2261 around the East Hamilton Cemetery.Officials advise a long-range drift smoke may affect some of the areas.
