Nice little warm spell we’re experiencing, isn’t it? We’re getting the August version of Texas weather way earlier than usual. Triple-digit temperatures for days, leaving me dreading just what kind of inferno August is going to deliver.
I’m a Texan, and if there’s one thing a Texan will readily discuss at the drop of a hat, it’s the weather. It’s always too hot, too cold, too wet or too dry. If it’s sunny, we’ll gripe about needing rain. If it’s raining, we’ll gripe about needing a little sunshine.
But lately? We’ve got legitimate reasons to complain. This heat has been absolutely brutal.
Fine. I hated having green grass in my yard anyway. I’m getting used to the crispy brown landscaping I see now. I don’t have to mow it. I just need to bale it.
I also just love walking outside and getting a massive case of swamp butt not even five minutes later. It’s fun having to change shirts, drawers and socks three times per day.
However, such temperatures can be downright dangerous, which is why we get those repeated heat advisories from wherever we get our weather reports.
As a guy who has experienced hot climates in various settings (thanks to the Marine Corps), allow me to dispense a little advice. It’s basically the same advice from our corpsmen my fellow Marines and I ignored, which is why we were treated as heat casualties at times, but hey, live and learn, right? You don’t have to go to military extremes, but there are ways to check yourself before you wreck yourself.
First, stay hydrated. Guys, I hate to break it to you, but your favorite cold beverage on the golf course doesn’t count as hydration. Don’t come at me. I don’t make the rules, and I’ve already lost this argument with my nurse wife. She’ll tell me to drink more water than I already do. I tell her beer has water in it. She’ll say it doesn’t count.
I’ve countered with this: “Have you ever chewed a beer? No, you haven’t. Why? Because it’s got water in it.”
Brilliant rebuttal, in my mind. Science.
Nope. Doesn’t work that way. Water — you know, the main ingredient in beer — or your favorite sports drink should help keep you from withering up like my grass.
Hydration alone isn’t enough. Try to limit your outside activities to mornings or evenings. This week, I saw a bunch of idiots out on the golf course right in the middle of a 110-degree heat index. Big dummies.
What was I doing out there, you ask?
Playing golf. Yup. I was one of the big dummies. At least I was focused on hydrating with water-based beverages. (Don’t tell my wife.)
One should also fuel up before hitting the heat. By that, I mean eating something. I don’t recommend loading up on heavy stuff. Those nachos, tacos and burritos I downed before golf hit a little differently out in that heat. I wanted to puke, but I didn’t wanna waste all my hydration efforts.
I also sweat like a heathen in church out there, and I’ve gotten some weird leg cramps at night. I’ve started scarfing down bananas like the village monkey, and they’re helping. Beats the heck out of those old salt pills the corpsmen force-fed us.
One of the biggest things we Texans need to do isn’t as simple. We have to find the right people to ensure our power grid keeps working. Any non-Texans reading this may not be familiar with our plight, but for whatever reason, our power grid is prone to failure. Sucker died on us during Winter Storm Uri in 2021, and reports claim as many as 700 people died from exposure. We were told our state power grid wasn’t equipped for handling cold weather but was OK for the Texas heat. You know. Like these 100-plus degree temps we’re experiencing now. The kind of heat guaranteed to inflict more casualties.
So why are we constantly getting asked to conserve power during these miserably hot days? Yeah, you’re supposed to keep the inside of your house just a few degrees cooler than outside. We’re already hearing of rolling blackouts. People are having to suffer through this misery all because of a lack of funding and planning. It’s not like we commoners can pack up and head to Cancun to escape our misery, right?
All I’m seeing regarding the issue is a lot of finger-pointing, but I’ve noticed those fingers aren’t as sweaty as the rest of ours. I’ve been out in town visiting local establishments, and I’ve seen those poor workers sweating inside just about as much as I do outdoors. My heart breaks for those men and women who work outside all day, only to come home to no AC — or even the power to run a fan.
This is one of those occasions in which I honestly don’t care who’s at fault. I just want someone to do what we’ve elected them to do: Take care of Texans. All of ’em.
Take care of yourselves in this heat, friends.
’Cause it sure doesn’t look like anyone else is going to do it.
