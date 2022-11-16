Organizers of this year’s Community Food Drive are hoping to provide meals for 1,250 families this holiday season — and they need some help.
The Community Food Drive began in 1999 when the Rev. Bettie Kennedy and numerous churches, businesses and individuals teamed up to provide Thanksgiving food baskets for families in need in East Texas. When Kennedy died in 2015, her legacy was carried on by a multitude of people, including organizer Bruce Love.
“It made a real impact on me, being able to deliver a basket directly to families in need,” he said. “It’s a complete volunteer effort, and the money donated is used to purchase food from local stores or the Food Bank — we stretch a dollar as far as possible.”
Volunteers are needed at the Lufkin Parks & Recreation Center at 5 p.m. Friday to help with setup, box assembly and arrangement for the food drive, which will take place the next day.
Volunteers also are needed at the center beginning at 8:30 a.m. Saturday for delivery of the food boxes and additional assembly. While the drive is usually finished by noon, volunteers are asked to help as long as they are able.
“Rev. Kennedy had a lifelong impact on me and many other people in this community, and she was a great fixture for giving back and taking care of people that need a helping hand,” Love said. “This is a great way to do that and provide service back to the community.”
For those who are unable to volunteer but still want to help, contributions may be made by mailing a check to: Community Food Drive, 1508 S. First St., Lufkin, TX 75901. This year’s fundraising goal is $27,000, which will be used to provide a ham and approximately 20 food items to families in East Texas.
Names of families in need can be sent to bnowell@dpsol.com. An address, detailed directions to the home, a working cellphone or home number and the amount of people living in the home are needed.
