Organizers of this year’s Community Food Drive are hoping to provide meals for 1,250 families this holiday season — and they need some help.

The Community Food Drive began in 1999 when the Rev. Bettie Kennedy and numerous churches, businesses and individuals teamed up to provide Thanksgiving food baskets for families in need in East Texas. When Kennedy died in 2015, her legacy was carried on by a multitude of people, including organizer Bruce Love.

