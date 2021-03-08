A road closure inside Loop 287 is scheduled this week for work planned by Angelina and Neches River Railroad.
A&NR has scheduled work to replace the crossing on FM 2251 (Spence Street) inside SL 287 beginning today. The work will be done from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
M&M Sales and Service LLC of Timpson, is contracted to perform the work and Area Wide Protective of Austin will provide traffic control. Scheduled work includes re-planking and rehabilitating the railroad crossing.
For more information on this and other Lufkin District projects, contact Rhonda.Oaks@txdot.gov or call 633-4395.
