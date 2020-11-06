NACOGDOCHES — The SFA athletic department has announced its policies for the upcoming 2020-21 basketball season.
These policies are focused around the health and safety of fans, officials, athletes and coaches, with the goal of allowing everyone to safely enjoy Lumberjack and Ladyjack Basketball.
In keeping with the policies in place around SFA athletic events that were held this fall, a mask mandate is in place for all students, fans, staff and media in attendance inside William R. Johnson Coliseum and its grounds. Additionally, social distancing guidelines are in effect in regards to seating throughout the arena as well as on the concourse and entryways.
Overall capacity for William R. Johnson Coliseum is set at 2,000 per game, with a student allotment of 200 tickets. Fans purchasing a ticket will be assigned to the seat(s) listed on their ticket and are not allowed to sit anywhere but the listed seat. Students must pick up their tickets at the ticket booth located at the front entrance to WRJ Coliseum by end of the day Friday for weekend games or by noon on game day for any weekday contests.
The student ticket allotment will be doled out in single-game increments on a first-come, first-serve basis. Students may claim their tickets by presenting their student ID beginning on Nov. 30 at the coliseum ticket office Monday-Friday and between the hours of 9-11:30 a.m. or 1-4 p.m.
The main entrance will be finished and accessible by the date of the first home game, and as such will serve as the primary entrance point for fans into the coliseum. Purple Haze and SFA students will be seated in Section 105 with overflow seating in rows A-F of Section 106.
The Lumberjack band will be seated in Section 103, Player Pass seating will be in Rows L-V of Sections 114 and 115, while the coaches’ pass section will be in rows C-K of Sections 113, 114, and 115.
Reseating procedures for season tickets
Season ticket holders that renewed were not moved more than a section away from their original seats
The first two rows along the sidelines were killed off to establish a 12-foot buffer between the court and the first fan, per the NCAA Sport Science Institute guidance
There is no general admission seating in 2020-21 as all seats are now assigned, but the general admission section pricing is unchanged and is now known as “Baseline Section” pricing
Changes/refund policy changes
Changes/refunds will only be considered due to handicap or disability
Fans may receive a credit to their account for a ticket to any sport in the future, or donate those funds to the Purple Lights Fund should they choose to opt out of their 2020-21 season tickets.
Concessions
In order to limit fan proximity in line at the concessions areas, all fans in attendance will have access to the Seatz app, which will allow fans to have food deliveries to their seat (previously reserved sections only) or express pickup (new baseline sections) during the contest.
