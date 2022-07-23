Clint Walker

Clint Walker, career and technical education teacher with the Diboll school district, participated in the Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas Teacher Externship program offered by Lockheed Martin in Lufkin.

The second annual Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas Teacher Externship paired teachers with employers to highlight the skills necessary and the career opportunities available across the 12 counties in the region.

Twenty-five businesses and 27 teachers from 11 school districts collaborated June 13-17 to better prepare today’s students for tomorrow’s workforce. The focus was on high-demand occupations in industries such as manufacturing, health care, professional and technical services, and information technology.