The East Texas community has rallied behind a Diboll teenager after a woman made racist comments to him while he was at work.
Diboll High School sophomore Quincy Coleman was working his normal shift at the Sonic on Temple Drive on May 30, taking orders, making drinks and delivering them. But one delivery became surprisingly heated when a customer asked if Quincy could go back inside and find someone “her color” to bring her food.
“We were kind of busy at the moment, and I was just coming in and taking stuff out,” Quincy said. “It was real quick. I went to bring her order, and she just sat there and looked at me for a moment. She said, can somebody else bring my food? I was like, um, excuse me? She was like, can someone else my color bring me my food? I just sat there in shock. Then she grabbed her food and drove off.”
He said he was just in shock at the experience. He thought, ‘Did that really just happen?’ This situation is not something that happens often — he grew up in Diboll and many people know him there, he said.
Quincy didn’t tell his managers or co-workers after it happened. He just kept on working. He later told his mom, who shared the experience with a friend, who then shared the experience on social media.
East Texans responded quickly to this. Individuals shared Quincy’s story in outrage, people from around the state as far as Orange and Beaumont mailed Quincy tips, and local businesses contacted his family to donate food or services.
One post on Facebook said: “Diboll folks!! Please go to Sonic in Diboll to show your love to Quincy Coleman! Someone refused him delivering their food because he didn’t ‘look like her.’ Turn this bad day into one he remembers for a positive reason!!”
The post was shared 20 times, commented on 36 times and reacted to 15 times as people shared sentiments like “This broke my heart” or asked for clarification on if Sonic employees could receive tips (they can).
“It was unbelievable,” Quincy said. “It made me feel so nice and warm. Everybody showing positivity and reaching out all over Texas.”
It was inspiring to see how a bad situation led to such a positive response, he said.
He said he has learned that sometimes it’s better just to ignore a situation because some people are going to be negative, but you don’t have to.
“I learned that no matter what, I am loved by people. People love me,” Quincy said. “For one bad person, there’s 100 nice people just to back it up.”
Quincy’s mom, Kesta Coleman, said that in the beginning, the situation was angering. During this time of social unrest, her son was exposed to racism and bullying.
“It was minimizing to my efforts to raise my children to see equality and not color,” Kesta said. “As a black person I felt that at this time my son’s experience would have been minuscule in comparison to the racial injustice headlining. We have been exposed to hateful comments like this before.”
Kesta said it was a friend who ultimately took the situation to social media. After they discussed it together, the friend said she wanted the community to know that this wasn’t just an issue somewhere in American but that it was an issue. Period.
“Her belief was all lives can’t matter until respect for black lives exists,” Kesta said.
“I think sometimes we feel alone and that we are not heard. This situation and response has shown that no matter how dark times can get there is light and love. That conquers the bad.”
