Those seeking the perfect date idea for their valentine are in luck this year, as Cupid is delivering a comedy show to The Pines Theater.
“My Funny Valentine” hits the stage at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Show creator Pat Hazell said the comedy act has been performed for the last seven or eight years, always in February.
“We found that lots of stuff being done was musical and we wanted to add a comedic twist on it,” Hazell said. “Karen (Morgan) had been touring in her own one-woman shows and I had been touring in my own. And I had been through Lufkin with a show called ‘The Wonder Bread Years’ that was pretty popular, so when it came this time of year we thought, ‘Oh, why don’t we combine forces and take a look at both the male and female side of romance and love and life and divorce and what ever else there is that related to this kind of celebration?’”
Hazell said producers put a search out for a female comic and Morgan, a former trial attorney and finalist in Nick at Nite’s “Search for the Funniest Mom in America,” came onto their radar.
“It was a rather organic thing,” Hazell said. “She seemed to be a good match because she had been through all the stages of life — courtship, engagement, marriage and kids — and all of that stuff comes into play on the show.”
He said their material comes from their own experiences or from observing other peoples’ lives.
“One thing that’s really special or fun about this particular show is that we put cards in the lobby before people come in the show,” he said. “They can write any question they want anonymously and at the end of the show, as we come back together, we answer the questions — you know, kind of like we’re faux therapists or something, which is really fun because when people can write anonymously, they write sometimes very truthful questions, sometimes very silly questions and sometimes just curiosity questions. But we don’t see them before we answer them for the audience, so it makes for a rather spontaneous improvisational ending to the show.”
Hazell said he started out as a teenage comedy magician and juggler in Omaha, Nebraska.
“Most of my material used people from the audience to help — volunteers and things like that,” he said. “But I had a lot of clean comedy that linked itself to stand-up, and so when I moved from Omaha to California, I decided to drop all the variety material and focus on becoming a stand-up comedian.
He is one of the original writers for NBC’s “Seinfeld” and a veteran of “The Tonight Show.”
“During that period of time when I was in LA, I had written a couple of plays, and those plays became my samples for my sitcom writing,” he said. “And Castle Rock (Entertainment) was looking for brand new writers to help with (Jerry Seinfeld’s) show. So I didn’t work on the pilot of ‘Seinfeld,’ which he and Larry David wrote together, but I was one of the first writers to join on.”
At the time he was writing for “Seinfeld,” the show had yet to air.
“It was called ‘The Seinfeld Chronicles’ and they were searching a little bit more for the name and developing the characters,” he said. “So it was a really super-cool incubator to be a part of — the theme song being made and naming the restaurant and all those kinds of things were just eye-opening to sort of dive into the deep end of the sitcom pool.”
During the pandemic, Hazell started a podcast called “Creativity in Captivity,” with new episodes every Thursday available on all major podcast platforms.
“The amazing thing about it is people like Jerry, who are kind enough to give me an hour of their time, and I talked to Jerry about how he writes original material for stand-up,” Hazell said. “And I talked to Pete Docter, who’s the chief creative officer of Pixar, about animation. And I talk to aerialists and choreographers and artists and illustrators and just different people with a key creative outlook. And it’s always fun for me with the comedians and the writers and with the filmmakers to have some intimacy and how that content works and how they build that material.”
Hazell said he has been a creative consultant for “a lot of years that people aren’t aware of.”
“Working on commercials and movies and television,” he said. “It’s been a very fun ride. But my favorite thing is the live interaction with the audience because it’s so immediate, you don’t have to wait to find out if it’s funny.”
Hazell said buying tickets to the show will keep people “out of the dog house” for Valentine’s Day.
“Gentlemen generally aren’t thinking very much ahead on their Valentine’s plans,” he said. “It doesn’t have to be gentlemen, but what I’m saying is they forget. They don’t know their anniversary or whatever, but if they like to laugh and they can think of a way to get food into their spouse … We’re solving all their problems with one stop. And you don’t really have to dress up — you can, but it’s not falling on Valentine’s Day proper, so you can get away with the jeans and a sweater night out.”
Hazell said the team is looking forward to the show and he loves coming to the Lufkin area.
“I know that the venue is doing their best to keep everybody safe,” he said. “And the thing that I missed the most and didn’t realize it was the community gathering and sharing laughter together. And that’s what the intent of this is, is to let people sort of celebrate being back in a group, and nothing is better than laughing together.”
For more information, go to sweetwoodiscreative.com. To purchase tickets, go to angelinaarts.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.