Alto ISD to release students early Thursday due to weather

The Lufkin Daily News

Feb 2, 2022

Alto ISD will be releasing their students at 12:30 p.m. Thursday due to the anticipated weather conditions.

All after-school games, practices and activities are canceled for Thursday, as well.

"We are looking out for the safety of our students and staff," Alto ISD superintendent Kelly West said.

The district will reassess conditions Thursday afternoon then make a decision concerning Friday.
