St. Luke’s Health-Memorial has received the American College of Cardiology’s highest designation as a HeartCARE Center National Distinction of Excellence for the fourth consecutive year.
“St. Luke’s Health-Memorial has demonstrated its commitment to providing Deep East Texas with excellent heart care,’’ said Phillip D. Levy, MD, FACC, chair of the ACC Accreditation Management Board. ‘‘ACC Accreditation Services is proud to award St. Luke’s Health-Memorial with the HeartCARE Center designation.”
St. Luke’s Health-Memorial is one of only six in the state to earn ACC award. The hospital has earned the designation each year since becoming one of the American College of Cardiology’s original 10 Pioneers in 2018.
Ravinder Bachireddy, MD, FACC, ACC cardiovascular champion and chief of cardiology at St. Luke’s Health-Memorial said, “I’m proud of our team for achieving the highest recognition bestowed by the ACC, HeartCARE Center National Distinction of Excellence.
‘‘While this achievement is physician-driven it is only possible through successful collaboration of our cardiologists along with nursing, emergency department, cardiac cath lab and cardiac rehab health professionals. The HeartCARE Center National Distinction of Excellence designation is based on comprehensive evidence-based cardiovascular care, quality initiatives, clinical best practices and latest medical guidelines. This achievement illuminates the dedication of our team to transforming cardiovascular care in Deep East Texas.”
In addition to the HeartCARE Center National Distinction of Excellence, the hospital received four other accreditations from the American College of Cardiology this year — a feat achieved by only one other Texas hospital in 2021.
The four accreditations include electrophysiology accreditation, as well as the highest level of chest pain accreditation with primary PCI and resuscitation, heart failure accreditation and cath lab with PCI accreditation.
Bachireddy said these accreditations prove the commitment of the hospital’s staff and physicians to meeting the highest of standards regarding timely and accurate diagnoses, high quality treatment and improving current processes.
The American College of Cardiology program celebrates pioneers in cardiovascular health, and praises commitment to innovative, high-quality care. Designated ACC HeartCARE Centers of Excellence must meet several criteria including participating in at least two ACC Accreditation Services programs, NCDR registries and targeted quality improvement campaigns.
Musa Khan, MD, FACC, interventional cardiologist and Director of Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories said, “It is an amazing achievement to be recognized by the American College of Cardiology for the quality-of-care excellence for four years in a row.
‘‘It is a testament to the quality of cardiovascular care by the physicians, nursing staff and the hospital administration. The cardiologists of The Heart Institute have worked tirelessly to provide world-class care in East Texas. Their commitment to the care of our patients has led to improving heart health and transforming cardiovascular care in the 12-county region of Deep East Texas.”
Monte Bostwick, market president and CEO of St. Luke’s Health-Memorial echoed comments by both doctors.
“St. Luke’s Health-Memorial, in partnership with The Heart Institute of East Texas, stands committed to sustaining a culture of excellence and making Lufkin the medical hub of East Texas. We live in rural East Texas and without that commitment to comprehensive high-quality affordable care closer to home, our local communities would struggle. Earning the HeartCare Center of Excellence designation for the fourth consecutive time motivates us to strengthen our collaboration with our physician teams, and to continue to build our hospital staff, in order to sustain a cardiovascular program of this high caliber.”
