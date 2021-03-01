While most of the counties in Deep East Texas are among the 126 statewide under President Joe Biden's Major Disaster Declaration for Individual Assistance after last month’s winter storms, San Augustine County has yet to make the cut.
After Gov. Greg Abbott initially requested a federal disaster declaration for all of Texas’ 254 counties, Biden approved it for 77 of them — including Angelina — on Feb. 20, and then for another 31 two days later. The declaration made residents of those counties eligible for individual assistance their insurance won't pay for.
FEMA added 18 more Texas counties — including Newton and Trinity — to the Major Disaster Declaration for Individual Assistance on Feb. 26. Those 18 counties were included in a request submitted by the state Feb. 25 for the addition of 54 counties.
All 254 counties have been approved for federal public assistance, which covers emergency protective measures.
Citizens of Angelina and other current disaster-declared counties should apply for disaster assistance at disasterassistance.gov.
Many rural counties that endured the same storm haven't fallen under Biden's major disaster declaration because those counties lack data on damages, officials say. But more are likely coming as reports of damages mount.
That’s why Texans are being urged to fill out the Texas Division of Emergency Management’s State of Texas Assessment Tool to help officials identify damages that occurred during the recent winter storm.
FEMA has asked the state for additional information regarding the amount of damage in the counties that have yet to be declared, and TDEM will continue to present that information until all Texas counties that qualify for federal assistance receive the help they need.
Texans also are encouraged to pass this survey on to family, friends and organizations who live and operate in counties not currently declared for federal assistance. Click here to check your county's status.
