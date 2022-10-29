The following is a list of restaurant inspections performed by the Angelina County & Cities Health District on Oct. 3.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
Shelton’s Place, 3603 FM 2108, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Oct. 12
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 0
Pineywoods Community Academy, 602 S. Raguet St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Oct. 12
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 9
Reasons for violations: priority violation items noted during current inspection; unable to verify all food handler certifications while on site, food handler certifications shall be available for supervisory review; observed wet wiping cloths in warewashing area and wet wiping cloth under food serving line, soiled wiping cloths, especially when moist, can become breeding grounds for pathogens that could be transferred to food, any wiping cloths that are not dry (except those used once and then laundered) must be stored in a sanitizer solution of adequate concentration between uses, proper sanitizer concentration should be ensured by checking the solution periodically with an appropriate chemical test kit; observed chicken in hot-holding unit at elementary cafeteria at 125 degrees, hot-holding food shall be at 135 degrees or higher, corrected on site, chicken was held less than two hours, reheated back to adequate temperature before serving, bacterial growth and/or toxin production can occur if time/temperature control for food safety remains in the temperature “Danger Zone” of 41 to 135 degrees too long; observed packaged salads at 46 degrees in small reach-in cooler at elementary cafeteria, cold-holding temperature shall be at 41 degrees or below, corrected on site, salad was being held less than two hours, food moved to large reach-in cooler that maintains adequate temperature, discontinue using small reach-in cooler for food storage, ambient temperature only reaches 46 degrees, bacterial growth and/or toxin production can occur if time/temperature control for food safety remains in the temperature “Danger Zone” of 41 to 135 degrees too long; observed hot-holding unit in elementary cafeteria not closing properly, rubber gasket might have to be replaced to keep unit closed and maintain proper hot-holding temperatures, proper maintenance of equipment to manufacturer specifications helps ensure that it will continue to operate as designed; observed black slime in ice machine, ice makers must be cleaned on a routine basis to prevent the development of slime, mold or soil residues that may contribute to an accumulation of microorganisms, if the manufacturer does not provide cleaning specifications for food-contact surfaces of equipment that are not readily visible, the person in charge should develop a cleaning regimen that is based on the soil that may accumulate in those particular items of equipment; observed staff drying cooking equipment with wiping cloths, items must be allowed to drain and to air-dry before being stacked or stored, stacking wet items such as pans prevents them from drying and may allow an environment where microorganisms can begin to grow, cloth-drying of equipment and utensils is prohibited to prevent the possible transfer of microorganisms to equipment or utensils; observed sanitizing solution at 200 PPM in wiping cloth bucket located in high school cafeteria at the warewashing area, large concentrations of sanitizer in excess of the CFR requirements can be harmful because residues of the materials remain.
General comment: replace chipping microwave; replace rusted filing cabinet in warewashing area. Surfaces shall be smooth, easily cleanable and nonabsorbent; ensure you have chemical sanitation at wiping cloth buckets. Chemical test strips are needed for the particular sanitation chemical being utilized to measure concentration of sanitizing solution; store ice scoops in metal container versus on top of cooler lid; observed broken vinyl on food line equipment table, bare wood exposed underneath. Repair needed. Surfaces shall be smooth, easily cleanable and non-absorbent; observed peeling paint on shelving in elementary cafeteria near food serving line. Surfaces that are of smooth construction, nonabsorbent and in good repair can be easily and effectively cleaned.
Coston Elementary, 707 Trenton St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Oct. 13
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 0
General comment: Observed damaged floor tile by exit door.
Safari Kidz Academy, 539 S. Chestnut St., Suite 300, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Oct. 13
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 7
Reasons for violations: no bodily fluid cleanup kit on site for responding to vomiting and diarrheal events; unable to verify all food handler certifications while on site, food handler certifications shall be available for supervisory review; observed ice scoop stored on top of ice machine, ice scoop shall be stored in a clean, protected location, in-use utensils, used on a continuous or intermittent basis during preparation or dispensing, must be cleaned and sanitized on a schedule that precludes the growth of pathogens that may have been introduced onto utensil surfaces; chemical test strips needed on site to check chemical sanitation at three-compartment sink, the use of chemical sanitizers requires minimum concentrations of the sanitizer during the final rinse step to ensure sanitization, and too much sanitizer in the final rinse water could be toxic; observed disposable spoons in large container, single-service items shall be stored handled side up to prevent contamination of lip-contact and food-contact surfaces is prevented; maintain the physical facilities in good repair: observed loose/damaged lower cabinet door; observed damaged/broken side of countertop, wood exposed. Poor repair and maintenance compromises the functionality of the physical facilities. This requirement is intended to ensure that the physical facilities are properly maintained in order to serve their intended purpose.
General comment: Observed disposable single-service lids in drawer. Single service items shall be used once and discarded. General clean of microwave.
Dollar General No. 6593, 6975 state Highway 94, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Oct. 13
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 11
Reasons for violations: general clean needed at the shelving in the milk coolers, debris observed; repair the damaged ceiling tiles in the men’s restroom; repair the damaged ceiling tiles in the ladies restroom; repair the damaged ceiling tile by aisle No. 7; repair the self closure on the men’s restroom door, damaged and not operating; do not prop the restroom doors open, they must fully close; at the delivery door in the stock room daylight was observed at all edges, repairs needed; increase the weather strip at the front entry, daylight observed in the middle and along the bottom; seal the hole at the blue cord in the back storage room near the loading dock; very strong urine or possible sewer smell in the men’s restroom, general clean and repairs needed; general clean needed in the corners next to the cooler and right rear corner, debris observed.
