What an interesting time for me to join the Museum of East Texas.
As with so many organizations, this year has been a time of reinventing how things are done, and doing so as safely as possible.
One of the first problems to solve was how to hold the annual Festival of the Trees while also practicing all the safety measures — masks, social distancing, hand sanitizer and so forth.
Allowing 50 people in the same room decorating trees just wouldn’t work. What we came up with instead was the purchase of tree cutout shapes that could be decorated at home and brought back to the museum.
Presto. We had a plan.
Fifty tree shapes were offered first come, first served to the community, and they were all spoken for within a few days.
It has been tremendously fun to see them coming back, fully decorated and ready to display. This has been a fun and creative project, and I know the community will enjoy seeing them — all while wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
Also included will be a tree in memory of former director J.P. McDonald, ornaments painted by school kids, as well as some displays of antique ornaments and toys from a local collector.
The display will be ready to see Saturday. The museum’s hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Special thanks to the Museum Guild for sponsoring this event and the many community members who helped with this project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.