The Lufkin District recently named two area engineers to replace open positions in the Nacogdoches Area Office and the Livingston Area Office.
Randal Cooper, P.E. will serve as the Nacogdoches Area Engineer, effective March 9. Cooper joined the Lufkin District in 2012 as part of the Engineering Assistant Program as he worked to obtain his professional engineer license, which he earned in 2015. He served as assistant area engineer in the Lufkin Area Office where he managed the U.S. 59/FM 2021 grade separation construction project. In 2019, he moved to the Nacogdoches Area Office to serve as assistant area engineer.
Cooper will oversee projects in Nacogdoches, Shelby, San Augustine and Sabine counties. He currently manages more than $145 million in construction projects in those areas.
Cooper served in the U.S. Navy from 1999 to 2004 and received a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering from Lamar University in 2008. He and his wife, Kara, have two children, Hannah, 9, and Emily, 7. He enjoys spending time with family, camping, and playing soccer. His hobbies include repairing guitars and restoring collectible cars.
Clint Jones, P.E. was named Livingston Area Engineer, effective March 21. Jones began working as a summer hire in the central design section of the Lufkin District in 2013. In 2014, he graduated from the University of Texas at Tyler with a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering and was hired full time as an engineer in training.
He gained experience rotating through various sections including design, advance planning, maintenance and construction. He was named as the Lufkin District bridge engineer in 2018 and moved to the Beaumont District as Jasper Area Engineer in 2021.
Jones will oversee and manage projects in Polk and San Jacinto counties, including the U.S. 59 Corrigan Relief Route construction project estimated at $147 million, and the U.S. 59 Shepherd upgrade construction project estimated at $70 million.
Jones returns to the Lufkin District with his wife, Jessica, who is also employed by TxDOT’s Angelina County maintenance office. They enjoy traveling, hiking, skiing and spending time with family and friends.
